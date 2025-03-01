All sections
WorldMarch 1, 2025

At least 4 construction workers are killed in an avalanche in northern India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least four workers have died after an avalanche swept away a large construction crew working on a highway near India’s mountainous border with Tibet, Indian army said Saturday.

BISWAJEET BANERJEE, Associated Press
In this handout photo supplied by the Indian Army, a team carries out rescue operations for trapped construction workers who were swept away by an avalanche near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state in Chamoli district, India, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Indian Army via AP)
In this handout photo supplied by the Indian Army, a team carries out rescue operations for trapped construction workers who were swept away by an avalanche near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state in Chamoli district, India, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Indian Army via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this handout photo supplied by the Indian Army, a team carries out rescue operations for trapped construction workers who were swept away by an avalanche near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state in Chamoli district, India, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Indian Army via AP)
In this handout photo supplied by the Indian Army, a team carries out rescue operations for trapped construction workers who were swept away by an avalanche near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state in Chamoli district, India, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Indian Army via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least four workers have died after an avalanche swept away a large construction crew working on a highway near India’s mountainous border with Tibet, Indian army said Saturday.

The incident took place near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state on Friday, and 55 construction workers were initially trapped under snow. Rescuers pulled out 50 workers, of whom four later died, the Indian army said in a statement.

It said the search for the five remaining missing workers was continuing, with multiple teams of rescuers and military helicopters scanning the incident site. The statement did not specify the number of injured but said they were “being prioritized for evacuation.”

Chandrashekhar Vashistha, a senior administrative official, said some of the workers had sustained serious injures and were hospitalized.

Many of the trapped workers were migrant laborers who were working on a highway widening and blacktopping project along a 50-kilometer (31-mile) stretch from Mana, the last village on Indian side, to the Mana Pass bordering Tibet.

“Rescue operations were slow due to heavy snowfall, and the area remained inaccessible,” said Kamlesh Kamal, a spokesperson for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. He said the rescuers had to work through several feet of snow, snowstorms and poor visibility.

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, which has been severely affected by global warming, is prone to avalanches and flash floods.

In 2022, 27 trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche in the northern Uttarakhand region. A year earlier, a glacier burst in the state resulted in a flash flood that left more than 200 people dead.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 1
With value of running backs increasing, Ashton Jeanty and de...
WorldMar. 1
Hamas says there's been 'no progress' on second ceasefire ph...
WorldMar. 1
Ukrainians rally around Zelenskyy as defender of Ukraine's i...
WorldMar. 1
Pope rests after setback in recovery — a bronchial spasm req...
Related
AP PHOTOS: Wrathful deities are invoked in a Tibetan Buddhist dance in a monastery in north India
WorldMar. 1
AP PHOTOS: Wrathful deities are invoked in a Tibetan Buddhist dance in a monastery in north India
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Month February 2025.
WorldMar. 1
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Month February 2025.
Life imitates art as Pope Francis fights pneumonia while 'Conclave' heads into Academy Awards
WorldMar. 1
Life imitates art as Pope Francis fights pneumonia while 'Conclave' heads into Academy Awards
A new cookbook ties healthy eating to good sleep
WorldMar. 1
A new cookbook ties healthy eating to good sleep
Trump's Oval Office thrashing of Zelenskyy shows limits of Western allies' ability to sway US leader
WorldMar. 1
Trump's Oval Office thrashing of Zelenskyy shows limits of Western allies' ability to sway US leader
The endangered Florida panther faces the dual threats of urban sprawl and increased traffic
WorldMar. 1
The endangered Florida panther faces the dual threats of urban sprawl and increased traffic
For Gene Hackman, Santa Fe was a refuge from the limelight
WorldMar. 1
For Gene Hackman, Santa Fe was a refuge from the limelight
Trump and Zelenskyy through the years: From a 'perfect' call to an Oval Office meltdown
WorldMar. 1
Trump and Zelenskyy through the years: From a 'perfect' call to an Oval Office meltdown
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy