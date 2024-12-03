All sections
WorldFebruary 28, 2025

At least 41 workers are trapped after being swept away by an avalanche in northern India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 41 construction workers were trapped after a large group of them was swept away by an avalanche near India’s border with Tibet on Friday, officials said.

BISWAJEET BANERJEE, Associated Press
In this handout photo supplied by the Indian Army, a team carries out rescue operations for trapped construction workers who were swept away by an avalanche near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state in Chamoli district, India, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Indian Army via AP)
The incident took place near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state, and 57 construction workers were initially buried under snow. Senior police officer Rajeev Swaroop said rescue teams have pulled out 16 workers so far.

Swaroop said three of them were transported to a military hospital for treatment, and efforts were underway to locate the other missing amid adverse weather conditions.

Uttarakhand’s top elected official, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said the national disaster response force was helping with rescue efforts.

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, which has been severely affected by global warming, is prone to avalanches.

In 2022, 27 trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche in the northern Uttarakhand region.

