All sections
WorldMarch 19, 2025

Ben & Jerry's alleges parent company Unilever removed its CEO over social activism

Ben & Jerry’s says its CEO was unlawfully removed by its parent company, Unilever, in retaliation for the ice cream maker’s

DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
FILE - Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)
FILE - Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ben & Jerry’s says its CEO was unlawfully removed by its parent company, Unilever, in retaliation for the ice cream maker’s social and political activism.

In a federal court filing late Tuesday, Ben & Jerry’s said Unilever informed its board on March 3 that it was removing and replacing Ben & Jerry’s CEO David Stever. Ben & Jerry’s said that violated its merger agreement with Unilever, which states that any decisions regarding a CEO’s removal must come after a consultation with an advisory committee from Ben & Jerry’s board.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with London-based Unilever on Wednesday.

Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry’s in 2000 for $326 million. At the time, Ben & Jerry’s said the partnership would help the progressive Vermont-based ice cream company expand its social mission.

But lately, the marriage hasn’t been a happy one. In 2021, Ben & Jerry's announced it would stop serving Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. The following year, Unilever sold its Israeli business to a local company that said it would sell Ben & Jerry's under its Hebrew and Arabic name throughout Israel and the West Bank.

Last May, Unilever said it was planning to spin off its ice cream business — including Ben & Jerry's — by the end of 2025 as part of a larger restructuring. Unilever also owns personal hygiene brands like Dove soap and food brands like Hellmann's mayonnaise.

But the acrimony continued. In November, Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever in federal court in New York, accusing it of silencing Ben & Jerry's statements in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war.

In its complaint, Ben & Jerry's said Unilever also refused to let the company release a social media post that identified issues it believed would be challenged during President Donald Trump's second term, including minimum wages, universal health care, abortion and climate change.

Tuesday's filing was an amendment to that lawsuit.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 19
US Institute of Peace board sues after firings and DOGE staf...
WorldMar. 19
Legal showdown as Justice Department resists judge's demand ...
WorldMar. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Turkey Istanbul Mayor
WorldMar. 19
European telescope studying the dark universe unveils new im...
Related
European Union lays out how Apple must open its tech up to competitors under bloc's digital rules
WorldMar. 19
European Union lays out how Apple must open its tech up to competitors under bloc's digital rules
This cutting edge hair loss treatment is a repurposed drug from the 1990s
WorldMar. 19
This cutting edge hair loss treatment is a repurposed drug from the 1990s
What to know about a legal dispute over one Ohio school district's pronoun policy
WorldMar. 19
What to know about a legal dispute over one Ohio school district's pronoun policy
The Doobie Brothers in 2025: A tour, a new album and a date with Songwriters Hall of Fame
WorldMar. 19
The Doobie Brothers in 2025: A tour, a new album and a date with Songwriters Hall of Fame
A 10-year-old boy in Tokyo ended up with Shohei Ohtani's first home run of the season
WorldMar. 19
A 10-year-old boy in Tokyo ended up with Shohei Ohtani's first home run of the season
UN says an international staffer was killed and 5 others wounded in a strike in the Gaza Strip
WorldMar. 19
UN says an international staffer was killed and 5 others wounded in a strike in the Gaza Strip
Novak Djokovic's players' association sued the groups that run tennis. Why and what do they want?
WorldMar. 19
Novak Djokovic's players' association sued the groups that run tennis. Why and what do they want?
The Latest: Federal judge blocks Trump’s order to ban transgender people from the military
WorldMar. 19
The Latest: Federal judge blocks Trump’s order to ban transgender people from the military
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy