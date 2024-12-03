ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — NFL MVP Josh Allen was rewarded Sunday with a contract extension that is reportedly worth $330 million, which would make him among the league’s highest-paid players.

The Buffalo Bills announced the agreement, which adds two years to Allen’s contract and locks the 28-year-old in through the 2030 season. ESPN.com reported the deal’s value and includes an NFL-record $250 million guaranteed.

The Bills did not release the value of the contract.

The extension comes following Allen’s seventh NFL season in which he became the Bills third player to earn NFL MVP, and first since running back Thurman Thomas did so in 1991. The new deal eclipses Allen’s previous contract, a six-year $258 deal he signed with Buffalo in August 2021.

Allen has established himself as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks and re-written nearly every franchise single-season passing and scoring record at his position. In doing so, he’s overcome the many questions and criticisms he faced for being considered a raw and inaccurate player when Buffalo selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft out of Wyoming.

