WorldFebruary 18, 2025

Border arrests plummet 39% in January in an early gauge of Trump's immigration policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico plummeted 39% in January from a month earlier, authorities said Tuesday, an early gauge of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

U.S. Marines deploy along the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in San Diego. Tijuana, Mexico in seen in the background. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
U.S. Marines deploy along the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in San Diego. Tijuana, Mexico in seen in the background. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Border Patrol made 21,593 arrests during the month, down from 47,316 in December and the lowest mark since May 2020 near the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Call it the Trump Effect,” the White House said in a statement.

Border arrests fell sharply well before Trump took office from an all-time high of 250,000 in December 2023. Mexican authorities increased enforcement within their own borders and then-President Joe Biden introduced severe asylum restrictions in June.

Arrests sank even further after Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20 and issued a slew of orders on immigration, including one to suspend asylum on grounds that the United States is under “invasion” at the southern border.

Border czar Tom Homan said Monday that there were 229 border arrests in a 24-hour period, the lowest he remembered since becoming a Border Patrol agent in 1984. Homeland Security Department officials say they want to drive that to zero.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks said Friday in Edinburg, Texas, that he will "not be satisfied that our border is secure until we have operational control of our border, which means anyone that crosses illegally is apprehended or no one crosses.”

Homeland Security said Tuesday that it launched a multimillion-dollar video ad campaign in the U.S. and internationally that features Secretary Kristi Noem warning people to leave or not to come. “If you are here illegally, we will find you and deport you. You will never return," she said in the video.

