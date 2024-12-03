All sections
WorldFebruary 5, 2025

Box-office smash 'Moana 2' drives Disney profit in the first quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney easily topped first-quarter expectations thanks in part to the box office success of “Moana 2.”

MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
FILE - Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, addresses the audience during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2024, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, addresses the audience during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2024, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney easily topped first-quarter expectations thanks in part to the box office success of “Moana 2.”

The Walt Disney Co. earned $2.55 billion, or $1.40 per share, for the period ended Dec. 28. The Burbank, California-based company earned $1.91 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the prior-year period.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $1.76 per share. This topped the $1.44 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research anticipated.

Revenue rose 5% to $24.69 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimate of $24.66 billion.

Revenue in Disney's Entertainment segment increased 9%. Revenue for content sales/licensing and Other jumped 34% due to the strong performance of “Moana 2.”

The Disney+ streaming service had a 1% increase in paid subscribers domestically, which includes the U.S. and Canada. But there was a 2% drop internationally, which excludes Disney+ HotStar. Total paid subscribers for Disney+ dipped 1% in the quarter.

Looking ahead, Disney said that it foresees a modest decline in Disney+ subscribers in the second quarter when compared with the first quarter. The company still anticipates high-single digit adjusted earnings per share growth for fiscal 2025.

The Experiences division, which includes six global theme parks, its cruise line, merchandise and videogame licensing, reported operating income was basically flat at $3.11 billion. Operating income fell 5% at domestic parks, as hurricanes caused Walt Disney World to close for a day and canceled a cruise. Operating income rose 28% for international parks and Experiences.

Shares rose slightly before the market open on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's ...
WorldFeb. 7
A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial...
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lea...
Related
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
WorldFeb. 6
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy