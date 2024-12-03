All sections
WorldFebruary 19, 2025

Brazil’s prosecutor-general files charges against ex-President Bolsonaro over alleged coup plan

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s prosecutor-general on Tuesday filed charges against

ELÉONORE HUGHES, Associated Press
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a luncheon with senators from his support base, at the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s prosecutor-general on Tuesday filed charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro for attempting a coup to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet alleges that Bolsonaro and 33 others participated in plan to remain in power despite losing to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Last November, Federal Police filed a 884-page report with Gonet detailing the scheme. They allege it involved systematically sowing distrust of the electoral system among the populace, drafting a decree to give the plot a veneer of legality, pressuring top military brass to go along with the plan, and inciting a riot in the capital

