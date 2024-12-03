All sections
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Hailee Steinfeld walk red carpet at NFL Honors

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback

AP News, Associated Press
Josh Allen, of the Buffalo Bills, and his fiancé, Hailee Steinfeld, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Josh Allen, of the Buffalo Bills, and his fiancé, Hailee Steinfeld, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen kisses his fiancé Hailee Steinfeld during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen kisses his fiancé Hailee Steinfeld during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Josh Allen, of the Buffalo Bills, and his fiancé, Hailee Steinfeld, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Josh Allen, of the Buffalo Bills, and his fiancé, Hailee Steinfeld, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen gives a thumbs up during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen gives a thumbs up during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, right, hugs Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, right, hugs Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hug after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hug after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancee, actor Hailee Steinfeld, were all smiles as they posed for pictures and mingled with celebrities as they walked the red carpet at the NFL Honors.

Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for MVP.

The couple posted a photo to their Instagram followers in November of Allen on one knee proposing marriage.

Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in the spring of 2023, when they were photographed dining together in New York City. Steinfeld has since begun attending Bills home games, and the couple hosted a Halloween party this fall.

The 27-year-old Steinfeld is from Los Angeles and began her acting career at age 10. She earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her role as Mattie Ross in the Coen brothers’ 2010 remake of “True Grit.” She also received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the 2016 high school dramedy “The Edge of Seventeen.” Her other credits include “Bumblebee,” “Dickinson” and Marvel’s “Hawkeye,” along with voice roles in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and its sequel.

The 28-year-old Allen has become one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks and set many of Buffalo’s single-season and career passing and scoring records since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft out of Wyoming. He led the Bills to the AFC championship game this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

