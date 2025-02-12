All sections
WorldFebruary 11, 2025

California's insurer for people without private coverage needs $1 billion more for LA fires claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s plan that provides insurance to homeowners who can’t get private coverage needs $1 billion more to pay out claims related to the

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Residences destroyed by the Eaton Fire line a neighborhood in Altadena, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
FILE - Residences destroyed by the Eaton Fire line a neighborhood in Altadena, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Chris Wilson walks through the remains of his home, consumed by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File )
FILE - Chris Wilson walks through the remains of his home, consumed by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File )ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A property burned by the Eaton Fire is seen Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
FILE - A property burned by the Eaton Fire is seen Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s plan that provides insurance to homeowners who can’t get private coverage needs $1 billion more to pay out claims related to the Los Angeles wildfires, the state Insurance Department said Tuesday.

The FAIR Plan is an insurance pool that all the major private insurers pay into, and the plan then issues policies to people who can’t get private insurance because their properties are deemed too risky to insure. The plans provide high premiums and basic coverage. There were more than 452,000 policies on the Fair Plan in 2024, more than double the number in 2020.

The major insurers will have to bear half the cost and can pass the rest on to all policyholders in the form of a one-time fee as a percentage of premiums. The state Insurance Department must approve those costs.

It’s the first time the Fair Plan has sought approval for additional money in more than 30 years, the department said.

The Eaton and Palisades Fires that sparked Jan. 7 have destroyed nearly 17,000 structures and killed at least 29 people.

“I took this necessary consumer protection action with one goal in mind: the FAIR Plan must pay claims just like any other insurance company,” Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement. “I reject those who are hoping for the failure of our insurance market by spreading fear and doubt. Wildfire survivors can’t cash ‘what ifs’ to pay for food and rent, but they can cash FAIR Plan checks.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 12
Her parents were injured in a Tesla crash. She ended up havi...
WorldFeb. 11
Appeals court won't halt judge’s order requiring Trump admin...
WorldFeb. 11
New York City's mayor has 4 months to persuade Democratic vo...
WorldFeb. 11
Westminster Kennel Club dog show gears up to crown a champio...
Related
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts may return to Earth sooner under new plan
WorldFeb. 11
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts may return to Earth sooner under new plan
White House bars AP reporter from Oval Office because of AP style policy on 'Gulf of America'
WorldFeb. 11
White House bars AP reporter from Oval Office because of AP style policy on 'Gulf of America'
Trump signs executive order to continue downsizing federal workforce
WorldFeb. 11
Trump signs executive order to continue downsizing federal workforce
Vance offers an 'America First' argument on AI deregulation in his first foreign policy speech
WorldFeb. 11
Vance offers an 'America First' argument on AI deregulation in his first foreign policy speech
FBI says it found 2,400 new JFK assassination records
WorldFeb. 11
FBI says it found 2,400 new JFK assassination records
What to know about the Trump administration moving to drop corruption charges against NYC mayor
WorldFeb. 11
What to know about the Trump administration moving to drop corruption charges against NYC mayor
How Elon Musk $97.4 billion bid complicates matters for OpenAI
WorldFeb. 11
How Elon Musk $97.4 billion bid complicates matters for OpenAI
Kevin Hart will be the on-court emcee for Sunday's NBA All-Star tournament in San Francisco
WorldFeb. 11
Kevin Hart will be the on-court emcee for Sunday's NBA All-Star tournament in San Francisco
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy