All sections
WorldMarch 12, 2025

Center-right party wins most votes in Greenland's parliamentary election as Trump seeks control

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — The right leaning Demokraatit Party won the most votes in Greenland’s parliamentary elections, a surprise result as the territory went to the polls in the shadow of President Donald Trump’s stated goal of taking control of the island one way or another.

DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Electoral workers prepare to count votes during parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Electoral workers prepare to count votes during parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Naleraq party applaud during a party after parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Members of the Naleraq party applaud during a party after parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People line up outside a polling station to cast their vote in parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
People line up outside a polling station to cast their vote in parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Locals stand on a pile of snow during parliamentary elections, in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Locals stand on a pile of snow during parliamentary elections, in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candidate Aki-Matilda Høegh-Dam, of the Naleraq party, center, dances during a party after parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Candidate Aki-Matilda Høegh-Dam, of the Naleraq party, center, dances during a party after parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of Inuit Ataqatigiit political party dance with national flags at a party after parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Members of Inuit Ataqatigiit political party dance with national flags at a party after parliamentary elections in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — The right leaning Demokraatit Party won the most votes in Greenland’s parliamentary elections, a surprise result as the territory went to the polls in the shadow of President Donald Trump’s stated goal of taking control of the island one way or another.

Both Demokraatit — the Democrats — and the second place party, Naleraq — “Point of Orientation” — favor independence from Denmark. But Demokraatit’s upset victory over parties that have governed the territory for years indicates that many in Greenland care just as much about social issues such as healthcare, education, cultural heritage and other social policies.

The unanticipated results came after huge crowds streamed into the polling station in the capital, Nuuk, throughout the day, warmed by sunny skies. Exhausted voting officials closed the polls well after the planned 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday to make sure everyone in line got a chance to cast their ballot.

Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede in February called elections a bit early, saying the country needed to be united during a “serious time” that is unlike anything Greenland has ever experienced.

Trump has been outspoken about his desire to control Greenland, telling a joint session of Congress last week that he thought the U.S. was going to get it “one way or the other.”

Greenland, a self-governing region of Denmark, straddles strategic air and sea routes in the North Atlantic and has rich deposits of the rare earth minerals needed to make everything from mobile phones to renewable energy technology.

Egede’s Inuit Ataqatigiit (United Inuit) had been widely expected to win the contest, followed by Siumut — two parties which had dominated Greenland’s politics in recent years.

A break from Denmark wasn’t on the ballot, but it was on everyone’s mind. The island of 56,000 people has been on a path toward independence since at least 2009, and the 31 lawmakers elected will shape the island’s future as it debates whether the time has come to declare independence.

Four of the five main parties in the race sought independence, but disagreed on when and how.

Naleraq is the most aggressively pro-independence, while Demokraatit favors a more moderate pace of change.

“What approach to independence will win the day will ultimately depend on if Demokraatit decides to form a coalition government, and if so, with which party,” said Dwayne Menezes, managing director of the Polar Research and Policy Initiative.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 12
Pakistani security forces battle to free about 300 hostages ...
WorldMar. 12
The EU says its countermeasures to Trump's tariffs will go i...
WorldMar. 12
PHOTO COLLECTION: Greenland Election
WorldMar. 12
Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street briefly dips more t...
Related
The Education Department was created to ensure equal access. Who would do that in its absence?
WorldMar. 12
The Education Department was created to ensure equal access. Who would do that in its absence?
Mahmoud Khalil didn't wear a mask. He's now the face of Trump's crackdown on campus protests
WorldMar. 12
Mahmoud Khalil didn't wear a mask. He's now the face of Trump's crackdown on campus protests
In his own words: Trump takes credit for stock market rises but casts aside blame for sell-off
WorldMar. 12
In his own words: Trump takes credit for stock market rises but casts aside blame for sell-off
States should scale back abortion reporting demands, advocacy group says
WorldMar. 12
States should scale back abortion reporting demands, advocacy group says
Trump's 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports go into effect
WorldMar. 12
Trump's 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports go into effect
PHOTO COLLECTION: Argentina Maradona Trial
WorldMar. 12
PHOTO COLLECTION: Argentina Maradona Trial
NASA's newest space telescope blasts off to map the entire sky and millions of galaxies
WorldMar. 12
NASA's newest space telescope blasts off to map the entire sky and millions of galaxies
Bills agree to sign edge rusher Joey Bosa to 1-year, $12.6 million contract, AP source says
WorldMar. 12
Bills agree to sign edge rusher Joey Bosa to 1-year, $12.6 million contract, AP source says
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy