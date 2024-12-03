All sections
WorldFebruary 21, 2025

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen broke a dress code with jeans. Now he's selling them for charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen is turning his controversial denim into some greens — for charity.

JAMES POLLARD, Associated Press
FILE - Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, left, of SG Alpine Warriors plays against Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Chingari Gulf Titans during Global Chess League in Dubai United Arab Emirates, on July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
FILE - Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, left, of SG Alpine Warriors plays against Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Chingari Gulf Titans during Global Chess League in Dubai United Arab Emirates, on July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen is turning his controversial denim into some greens — for charity.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster announced this week that he is auctioning off the Italian luxury brand jeans that started a dress code dispute at December's World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships. Carlsen ultimately quit the New York competition after accepting a $200 fine while refusing to change his pants.

While the tournament's governing body agreed to loosen the dress code, Carlsen is parting with his infamous britches.

Chess fanatics and #JeansGate followers now have the chance to own Carlsen's pair of size 32 regular fit Corneliani jeans. The auction is scheduled to end March 1. Listed as pre-owned but in “good” condition on eBay, the pants' highest offer was $8,100 as of Feb. 21.

Proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a national youth-mentoring charity that carries out its mission through local chapters in neighborhoods across all 50 states and 12 countries. According to the auction, they will be used for “youth mentorship at chess clinics, community events, and beyond, to build connection, belonging, and enrich the lives of young people through the game.”

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 21
US envoy praises Zelenskyy after Trump's censure of the Ukra...
WorldFeb. 21
Closing arguments begin in the trial of the man charged with...
WorldFeb. 21
New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was i...
WorldFeb. 21
Droughts, floods and economic uncertainty: Portraits of the ...
Related
The Latest: Federal judge allows Trump’s mass firings of federal workers to continue
WorldFeb. 21
The Latest: Federal judge allows Trump’s mass firings of federal workers to continue
Their mosque burned down in LA-area wildfire. They're still determined to gather for Ramadan
WorldFeb. 21
Their mosque burned down in LA-area wildfire. They're still determined to gather for Ramadan
UK court backs Vatican, refuses to say London financier acted in 'good faith' in property deal
WorldFeb. 21
UK court backs Vatican, refuses to say London financier acted in 'good faith' in property deal
Federal judge allows Trump's mass firings of federal workers to move forward
WorldFeb. 21
Federal judge allows Trump's mass firings of federal workers to move forward
Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks
WorldFeb. 21
Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks
Netanyahu slams 'cruel and malicious violation' of Gaza ceasefire deal over release of body
WorldFeb. 21
Netanyahu slams 'cruel and malicious violation' of Gaza ceasefire deal over release of body
Pope marks 1 week in hospital with pneumonia as the obvious question gets asked: Might he resign?
WorldFeb. 21
Pope marks 1 week in hospital with pneumonia as the obvious question gets asked: Might he resign?
Middle East latest: Netanyahu says body Hamas released was that of a Gazan woman, not a hostage
WorldFeb. 21
Middle East latest: Netanyahu says body Hamas released was that of a Gazan woman, not a hostage
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy