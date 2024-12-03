All sections
WorldFebruary 4, 2025

China counters with tariffs on US products. It will also investigate Google

BEIJING (AP) — China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it was implementing counter tariffs against the U.S. on multiple products, while announcing other trade-related measures, including an investigation into Google.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting China's President Xi Jinping, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump are on sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)
FILE - Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting China's President Xi Jinping, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump are on sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIJING (AP) — China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it was implementing counter tariffs against the U.S. on multiple products, while announcing other trade-related measures, including an investigation into Google.

The government said it would implement 15% tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars.

“The US’s unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," the statement said. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.”

The 10% tariff that President Donald Trump ordered on China was set to go into effect Tuesday, though Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation on Tuesday said it is investigating Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws. While the announcement did not specifically mention any tariffs, the announcement came just minutes after Trump’s 10% tariffs were to take effect.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's ...
WorldFeb. 7
A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial...
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lea...
Related
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
WorldFeb. 6
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy