WorldMarch 7, 2025

China’s foreign minister criticizes US tariffs and accuses the country of ‘meeting good with evil’

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will continue to retaliate to the United States’ “arbitrary tariffs” and accused Washington of “meeting good with evil” in a press conference Friday on the sidelines of the country’s annual parliamentary session.

SIMINA MISTREANU, Associated Press
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives for a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives for a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, is followed by his Premier Li Qiang as they leave the hall after attending the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, is followed by his Premier Li Qiang as they leave the hall after attending the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese paramilitary personnel march past a portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Chinese paramilitary personnel march past a portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left, chats with his Premier Li Qiang as leaders and delegates prepare to leave after attending the opening session of the National People's Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left, chats with his Premier Li Qiang as leaders and delegates prepare to leave after attending the opening session of the National People's Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wang said China’s efforts to help the U.S. contain its fentanyl crisis have been met with punitive tariffs, which are straining the ties between the countries.

“No country should fantasize that it can suppress China and maintain a good relationship with China at the same time,” Wang said. “Such two-faced acts are not good for the stability of bilateral relations or for building mutual trust.”

The two countries have been reengaging in tit-for-tat retaliatory tariffs since U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to office in January. The U.S. has imposed flat tariffs of 20% of all Chinese imports, while Beijing has countered with additional 15% duties on U.S. imports including chicken, pork, soy and beef, and expanded controls on doing business with key U.S. companies.

Regarding the Trump administration’s policy of safeguarding U.S. interests above international cooperation, Wang said such an approach, if adopted by every country in the world, would result in the “law of the jungle.”

“Small and weak countries will get burnt first, and the international order and rules will be under severe shock,” Wang said. “Major countries should undertake their international obligations … and not seek to profit from and bully the weak.”

