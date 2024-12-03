Friday, February 7
February 3, 2025
College Basketball Scores
Monday, Feb. 3
AP News, Associated Press
Monday, Feb. 3
World
Feb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
World
Feb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
World
Feb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
World
Feb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
World
Feb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
World
Feb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
World
Feb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
World
Feb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
