All sections
WorldMarch 13, 2025

Columbia University says it expelled some students who seized building last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University says it has expelled or suspended some

JAKE OFFENHARTZ, Associated Press
FILE - Students with the Gaza Solidarity Encampment block the entrance of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University after taking over it on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in New York. (Marco Postigo Storel via AP, File)
FILE - Students with the Gaza Solidarity Encampment block the entrance of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University after taking over it on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in New York. (Marco Postigo Storel via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Pro-Palestinian protesters gather near a main gate at Columbia University in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, just before New York City police officers cleared the area after a building was taken over by protesters earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, FIle)
FILE - Pro-Palestinian protesters gather near a main gate at Columbia University in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, just before New York City police officers cleared the area after a building was taken over by protesters earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, FIle)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Using a tactical vehicle, New York City police enter an upper floor of Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after the building was taken over by protesters earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
FILE - Using a tactical vehicle, New York City police enter an upper floor of Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after the building was taken over by protesters earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Demonstrators hold their ground near a main gate at Columbia University in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, as New York City police officers move to clear the area after a building was taken over by pro-Palestinian protesters earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
FILE - Demonstrators hold their ground near a main gate at Columbia University in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, as New York City police officers move to clear the area after a building was taken over by pro-Palestinian protesters earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - As light rain falls, New York City police officers take people into custody near the Columbia University campus in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after a building taken over by pro-Palestinian protesters earlier in the day was cleared, along with a tent encampment. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
FILE - As light rain falls, New York City police officers take people into custody near the Columbia University campus in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after a building taken over by pro-Palestinian protesters earlier in the day was cleared, along with a tent encampment. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University says it has expelled or suspended some students who took over a campus building during pro-Palestinian protests last spring, and had temporarily revoked the diplomas of some students who have since graduated.

In a campus-wide email sent Thursday, the university said its judicial board had issued its sanctions against dozens of students who occupied Hamilton Hall based on its “evaluation of the severity of behaviors.”

The university did not provide a breakdown of how many students were expelled, suspended or had their degree revoked.

The culmination of the monthslong investigative process comes as the university’s activist community is reeling from the arrest of a well-known campus activist, Mahmoud Khalil, by federal immigration authorities this past Saturday – the “first of many” such arrests, according to President Donald Trump.

At the same time, the Trump administration has stripped the university of more than $400 million in federal funds over what it describes as the college’s inaction against widespread campus antisemitism.

The takeover of Hamilton Hall came on April 30, 2024, an escalation led by a smaller group of students of the tent encampment that had sprung up on Columbia’s campus against the war in Gaza.

Students and their allies barricaded themselves inside the hall with furniture and padlocks in a major escalation of campus protests.

At the request of university leaders, hundreds of officers with the New York Police Department stormed onto campus the following night. Officers carrying zip ties and riot shields poured in to the occupied building through a window and arrested dozens of people.

At a court hearing in June, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would not pursue criminal charges for 31 of the 46 people initially arrested on trespassing charges inside the administration building — but all of the students still faced disciplinary hearings and possible expulsion from the university.

The district attorney’s office said at the time that they were dismissing charges against most of those arrested inside the building due in part to a lack of evidence tying them to specific acts of property damage and the fact that none of the students had criminal histories.

More than a dozen of those arrested were offered deals that would have eventually led to the dismissal of their charges, but they refused them, protest organizers said, “in a show of solidarity with those facing the most extreme repression.” Most in that group were alumni, but two were current students, prosecutors said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 13
AP Week in Pictures: Global
WorldMar. 13
Democratic Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona dies of complica...
WorldMar. 13
John Feinstein, bestselling author and one of country's fore...
WorldMar. 13
March megastorm may bring blizzards, tornadoes, flooding and...
Related
Ukraine loses a ceasefire bargaining chip as its troops lose ground in Russia
WorldMar. 13
Ukraine loses a ceasefire bargaining chip as its troops lose ground in Russia
A 10% drop for stocks is scary, but isn't that rare
WorldMar. 13
A 10% drop for stocks is scary, but isn't that rare
Close calls at Washington DC airport raise questions about why changes weren't made before crash
WorldMar. 13
Close calls at Washington DC airport raise questions about why changes weren't made before crash
NATO secretary-general tells Trump he's motivating alliance members to spend more on defense
WorldMar. 13
NATO secretary-general tells Trump he's motivating alliance members to spend more on defense
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to partly allow birthright citizenship restrictions
WorldMar. 13
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to partly allow birthright citizenship restrictions
Woman trapped in crashed car survives on creek water for 6 days until rescue
WorldMar. 13
Woman trapped in crashed car survives on creek water for 6 days until rescue
NBC and IOC sign $3B Olympic media rights deal through 2036 including Salt Lake City Winter Games
WorldMar. 13
NBC and IOC sign $3B Olympic media rights deal through 2036 including Salt Lake City Winter Games
RFK Jr.’s first month as health secretary: Touting French fries and casting doubts on vaccines
WorldMar. 13
RFK Jr.’s first month as health secretary: Touting French fries and casting doubts on vaccines
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy