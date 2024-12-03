All sections
WorldFebruary 3, 2025

Controlling owner Josh Harris says the Washington Commanders name is not changing

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris said Monday

STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, announcing that the 76ers will partner with Comcast, their current landlord, to build a new arena in South Philadelphia and abandon a deal with the city to build the arena downtown,. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, announcing that the 76ers will partner with Comcast, their current landlord, to build a new arena in South Philadelphia and abandon a deal with the city to build the arena downtown,. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris said Monday the team name is not changing.

Harris said the name is here to stay after inheriting it when he and his group bought the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder in 2023.

“I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff, so, we’re going with that,” Harris said. “Now, in this building, the name Commanders means something. It’s about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, mentally tough, great teammates. It’s really meaningful that that name is growing in meaning."

The Commanders reached the NFC championship game in quarterback Jayden Daniels' rookie year, exceeding expectations in general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn's first season in charge.

Harris, who grew up as a Washington football fan, had previously said upon taking over that the team would not be going back to its old name that Snyder dropped in 2020. Aspects of the team's history, including old uniforms, could return, and it's unclear if there would be a new logo.

“As far as rebranding and bringing (back) our past, which obviously I grew up with and all the Super Bowl championships and our future together, you’re going to see us head back towards honoring our past and bringing it together with our future,” Harris said.

Asked multiple times about a new stadium, Harris reiterated talks are ongoing with Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. In August, he said 2030 was a “reasonable target” for opening.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Hailee Steinfeld...
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's ...
WorldFeb. 7
A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial...
Related
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy