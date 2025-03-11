All sections
WorldMarch 11, 2025

Daniel Jones agrees to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Colts, AP source says

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, file)
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t sign until Wednesday, said Jones’ deal is worth up to $17.7 million.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 by the Giants, will get a chance to compete with Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis. Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 draft, is 8-7 as a starter in two seasons.

Jones was 24-44-1 in New York with one playoff victory. He finished last season as a backup for the Vikings after the Giants released him.

Minnesota appears set to start J.J. McCarthy, who missed his rookie season with a knee injury. Sam Darnold, who led the Vikings to a 14-3 record, agreed to a deal with Seattle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 11
Trump says TikTok deal is in the works. Here's where things ...
WorldMar. 11
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria
WorldMar. 11
4 charged in death of 5-year-old boy in hyperbaric chamber e...
WorldMar. 11
A painting stolen from an Italian museum is found in England...
Related
Trump says he'll buy a Tesla to show support for Musk as his company faces financial trouble
WorldMar. 11
Trump says he'll buy a Tesla to show support for Musk as his company faces financial trouble
Trump doubles planned tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50% as trade war intensifies
WorldMar. 11
Trump doubles planned tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50% as trade war intensifies
Police in the Dominican Republic say FBI joins search for US student who vanished on spring break
WorldMar. 11
Police in the Dominican Republic say FBI joins search for US student who vanished on spring break
Southwest Airlines breaks with another tradition and checked bags will cost you now
WorldMar. 11
Southwest Airlines breaks with another tradition and checked bags will cost you now
AP Photos: China wraps up its National People’s Congress in a sea of red
WorldMar. 11
AP Photos: China wraps up its National People’s Congress in a sea of red
The Latest: Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs is complete
WorldMar. 11
The Latest: Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs is complete
15 injured when school bus overturns on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey
WorldMar. 11
15 injured when school bus overturns on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey
Republicans are marching ahead with a government funding bill despite Democratic opposition
WorldMar. 11
Republicans are marching ahead with a government funding bill despite Democratic opposition
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy