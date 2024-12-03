All sections
WorldMarch 13, 2025

Don't click on those road toll texts. FBI issues fresh warning about the smishing scam

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is warning Americans not to respond to scam road toll collection texts after receiving more than 2,000 complaints this month.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is warning Americans not to respond to scam road toll collection texts after receiving more than 2,000 complaints this month.

The texts impersonating state road toll collection agencies attempt to get phone users to reveal financial information, such as credit or debit cards or bank accounts.

They're so-called smishing scams — a form of phishing that relies on SMS texts to trick people into sending money or share sensitive information.

The FBI says the texts are moving from state to state and use nearly identical language falsely claiming that recipients have an unpaid or outstanding toll that could result in fines or suspended driving privileges.

The FBI is asking those who receive the scams to file a complaint with its IC3 internet crime complaint center, www.ic3.gov, and to also delete the texts.

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks said last week that a threat actor has registered over 10,000 domains for the scams. The scams are impersonating toll services and package delivery services in at least 10 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Ontario.

While Apple bans links in iPhone messages received from unknown senders, the scam attempts to bypass that protection by inviting users to reply with “Y” and reopen the text.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 13
10 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after explosion and f...
WorldMar. 13
Aches, pains and joy for 40-year-old man savoring his second...
WorldMar. 13
Senate Democrats refuse to go along with GOP spending plan, ...
WorldMar. 13
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holi Festival
Related
Ducks were once a conservation bright spot. Now they're declining in the US, new report shows
WorldMar. 13
Ducks were once a conservation bright spot. Now they're declining in the US, new report shows
Measles cases in Europe and Central Asia doubled last year to the highest reported level since 1997
WorldMar. 13
Measles cases in Europe and Central Asia doubled last year to the highest reported level since 1997
One Tech Tip: Wasting too much time on social media apps? Tips and tricks to curb smartphone use
WorldMar. 13
One Tech Tip: Wasting too much time on social media apps? Tips and tricks to curb smartphone use
Trump administration withdraws nomination of David Weldon for CDC director
WorldMar. 13
Trump administration withdraws nomination of David Weldon for CDC director
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Politics
WorldMar. 13
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Politics
Pete Buttigieg will announce he won't seek US Senate seat in Michigan, source says
WorldMar. 13
Pete Buttigieg will announce he won't seek US Senate seat in Michigan, source says
The Latest: Trump hosting White House talks with NATO secretary general
WorldMar. 13
The Latest: Trump hosting White House talks with NATO secretary general
Belgian prosecutors make arrests in a corruption probe linked to the European Parliament
WorldMar. 13
Belgian prosecutors make arrests in a corruption probe linked to the European Parliament
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy