All sections
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

Dozens reportedly injured after explosions rock a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders in Congo

BUKAVU, Congo (AP) — Dozens of people were reportedly injured Thursday after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in the captured city of Bukavu in eastern Congo.

JANVIER BARHAHIGA and MONIKA PRONCZUK, Associated Press
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUKAVU, Congo (AP) — Dozens of people were reportedly injured Thursday after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in the captured city of Bukavu in eastern Congo.

Video and photos shared on social media on Thursday showed a crowd fleeing the meeting in Bukavu in panic and bloodied bodies on the ground.

Leaders of the M23 rebel group were meeting residents when the explosions occurred in the central part of Bukavu. Among the rebel leaders present was Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes the M23.

The leaders, including Nangaa, were leaving the podium when two blasts rocked the scene, according to a journalist present at the meeting.

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have swept through the region seizing key cities and killing some 3,000 people. In a lightning three-week offensive, the M23 took control of eastern Congo’s main city Goma and seized the second largest city, Bukavu.

The rebels are supported by about 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to U.N. experts, and at times have vowed to march as far as Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, over 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away.

Rwanda has accused Congo of enlisting ethnic Hutu fighters responsible for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda of minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

M23 says it’s fighting to protect Tutsis and Congolese of Rwandan origin from discrimination and wants to transform Congo from a failed state to a modern one. Analysts have called those pretexts for Rwanda’s involvement.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 27
The Latest: Trump administration sets the stage for large-sc...
WorldFeb. 27
Morocco urges people to not buy sheep for Eid al-Adha celebr...
WorldFeb. 27
PHOTO COLLECTION: Germany Carnival
WorldFeb. 27
USAID workers will be given 15 minutes to clear their worksp...
Related
France joining the U.S. in seeking access to Ukraine's minerals; says it's in talks
WorldFeb. 27
France joining the U.S. in seeking access to Ukraine's minerals; says it's in talks
Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at home at 95 years old
WorldFeb. 27
Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at home at 95 years old
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home
WorldFeb. 27
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home
One Tech Tip: Getting a lot of unwanted phone calls? Here are ways to stop them
WorldFeb. 27
One Tech Tip: Getting a lot of unwanted phone calls? Here are ways to stop them
Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the US
WorldFeb. 27
Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the US
As measles cases mount in the US, what’s the situation worldwide?
WorldFeb. 27
As measles cases mount in the US, what’s the situation worldwide?
Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza
WorldFeb. 27
Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hostage-prisoner exchange
WorldFeb. 27
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hostage-prisoner exchange
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy