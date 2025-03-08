All sections
WorldMarch 8, 2025

Emergency services called after a man with a Palestinian flag climbs up Big Ben tower

LONDON (AP) — Emergency services were called to the Palace of Westminster in London on Saturday after a man holding a Palestinian flag climbed up Big Ben tower, police said.

Emergency services at the Palace of Westminster in London after man with a Palestine flag climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben,Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)
Emergency services at the Palace of Westminster in London after man with a Palestine flag climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben,Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)
A man with a Palestine flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)
A man with a Palestine flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)
A man with a Palestine flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)
A man with a Palestine flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Saturday, March 8, 2025. (James Manning/PA via AP)

Photos show the barefoot man standing on a ledge several meters up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben.

A nearby street was closed and several emergency services vehicles were at the scene as crowds looked on from behind a police cordon.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were at the scene “working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion," alongside firefighters and ambulance services.

Three emergency workers were seen lifted up on a fire brigade ladder platform to try to speak to the man on the ledge.

No other details were immediately available.

