All sections
WorldFebruary 4, 2025

Estee Lauder to cut up to 7,000 jobs as sales slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder may trim as many as 7,000 jobs by fiscal 2026, more than 11% of its workforce, after the global beauty cosmetics maker lost money in its most recent quarter as reported a 6% sales slump.

ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
FILE - Estee Lauder products are displayed at a store in Boston, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - Estee Lauder products are displayed at a store in Boston, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder may trim as many as 7,000 jobs by fiscal 2026, more than 11% of its workforce, after the global beauty cosmetics maker lost money in its most recent quarter as reported a 6% sales slump.

The New York company behind such brands as MAC, La Mer and Aveda tempered its profit outlook as the economies of China and Korea slow, in addition to global geopolitical uncertainty.

China announced retaliatory tariffs on some American imports and an antitrust investigation into Google on Tuesday, just minutes after a sweeping levy on Chinese products imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump took effect.

Estee Lauder expects to book restructuring and other charges related to the job cuts of between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion, before taxes.

As of June 30, 2024, Estee Lauder had roughly 62,000 employees worldwide, according to the company's latest annual filing.

“We are significantly transforming our operating model to be leaner, faster, and more agile,” said CEO Stéphane de La Faverie, who became the company's top executive last month.

The company posted sales of $4 billion in the latest quarter, down from $4.28 billion in the same period last year.

Estee Launder now expects profit of between 24 cents and 34 cents in the current quarter, far below the 61 cents that Wall Street had been expecting, according to FactSet.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. fell nearly 15%, or $12.14, Tuesday.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's ...
WorldFeb. 7
A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial...
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lea...
Related
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
WorldFeb. 6
DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy