WorldFebruary 11, 2025

EU vows tough countermeasures to US tariffs

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Tuesday that U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum “will not go unanswered,” adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.

RAF CASERT, Associated Press
FILE - Steel on coil cars ahead of transport at the main factory of struggling steel producer thyssenkrupp in Duisburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
FILE - Steel on coil cars ahead of transport at the main factory of struggling steel producer thyssenkrupp in Duisburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the historic synchronisation of the Baltic states with the EU electricity system activation ceremony of the "Baltic Energy Independence Day" in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the historic synchronisation of the Baltic states with the EU electricity system activation ceremony of the "Baltic Energy Independence Day" in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests,” von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum the previous day.

“Tariffs are taxes — bad for business, worse for consumers,” von der Leyen said. “Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered — they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.”

In Germany, home to the EU's largest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament that “if the U.S. leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united,” adding that "ultimately, trade wars always cost both sides prosperity.”

Trump is hitting foreign steel and aluminum with a 25% tax in the hope that they will give local producers relief from intense global competition, allowing them to charge higher prices. He imposed similar tariffs during his first presidency but the move damaged relations with key U.S. allies and drove up costs for “downstream’’ manufacturers that buy steel and aluminum.

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said Tuesday that the tariffs are "economically counterproductive, especially given the deeply integrated production chains established through our extensive transatlantic trade and investment ties.”

“We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers," Šefčovič said, but added that “it is not our preferred scenario. We remain committed to constructive dialog. We stand ready for negotiations and to find mutually beneficial solutions where possible.”

“There is a lot at stake for both sides,” he told the EU legislature.

___

Geir Moulson contributed from Berlin

