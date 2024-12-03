All sections
WorldJanuary 31, 2025

Expected release of high-profile male hostages sparks excitement and anxiety in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — News that three high-profile hostages are expected to be released Saturday, including the father of the

JULIA FRANKEL, Associated Press
An activist with a yellow ribbon on her mouth holds a white umbrella during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
An activist with a yellow ribbon on her mouth holds a white umbrella during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activists sit on a road with white umbrellas during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Activists sit on a road with white umbrellas during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Yarden Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Yarden Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Nissan Kalderon poses in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, with a photo of his only brother, Ofer Kalderon, a hostage held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
FILE - Nissan Kalderon poses in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, with a photo of his only brother, Ofer Kalderon, a hostage held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Tal Wax poses in Madrid on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, with a poster showing her uncle Keith Siegel, an Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Tal Wax poses in Madrid on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, with a poster showing her uncle Keith Siegel, an Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activists sit on a road with white umbrellas during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Activists sit on a road with white umbrellas during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activists sit on a road with white umbrellas during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Activists sit on a road with white umbrellas during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activists sit on a road with white umbrellas during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Activists sit on a road with white umbrellas during a protest calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in front of the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JERUSALEM (AP) — News that three high-profile hostages are expected to be released Saturday, including the father of the youngest captives held in Gaza, brought excitement and trepidation to Israel on Friday.

Yarden Bibas — father to young Ariel and Kfir Bibas — Keith Siegel and Ofer Kalderon have all become household names in Israel since their abduction, with major campaigns calling for their release.

The men's release would be the fourth since a ceasefire paused the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas this month. In its first phase, 33 Israeli captives are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's announcement of the names provided by Hamas dimmed hopes that the Bibas boys and their mother, Shiri, are still alive in captivity. Hamas has said they are dead and Israel says it is gravely concerned about them. Around a third of some 80 people still held hostage in Gaza are believed to be dead.

Activists dressed in white and carrying white umbrellas held a silent protest Friday outside the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv to call for more releases, with yellow chairs representing the hostages. A group representing the captives’ families called the news “joyous” but said Israel had the “sacred duty and moral right” to bring all the hostages home, dead and alive.

To the men's families, the news was a relief.

“Thank God,” Sahar Kalderon, one of Ofer Kalderon’s children, wrote on Instagram. “What a perfect morning.”

Aviva Siegel, Keith Siegel’s wife, exclaimed with joy in a video her daughter posted to Instagram. “Dad is coming!” she cried. “Dad is on the list!”

Around 250 were abducted when Hamas stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Israel’s ensuing air and ground war has been among the deadliest and most destructive in decades. More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, over half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were militants.

Here’s a closer look at the men set to be freed Saturday.

Yarden Bibas, 35

News that Yarden Bibas would be released dimmed hopes that his wife and children were still alive in Gaza.

Hamas has claimed that the three were killed in an Israeli airstrike. Israel has not confirmed that, but spokesperson Daniel Hagari said last week that the military was “extremely concerned” about the family's welfare.

Yarden Bibas was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. Photos from the abduction appear to show him wounded.

It's believed he was taken captive separately from his wife and sons. A video of the family's abduction showed Shiri swaddling her two redheaded boys in a blanket and being whisked away by armed men.

Kfir, who was 9 months old at the time, was the youngest to be taken captive. The infant with a then-toothless smile has come to represent the helplessness and anger over the hostage crisis.

Keith Siegel, 65

Keith Siegel, from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was abducted with his wife, Aviva Siegel, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a communal farming village heavily damaged by the attack. She was freed during the November 2023 ceasefire deal, and has campaigned across the world for her husband’s release.

Keith Siegel worked as an a occupational therapist and loves spending time with his grandchildren, according to the forum representing the hostage families.

Aviva Siegel said that she was held hostage with her husband during her 51 days in captivity. She said she took comfort from having her husband by her side as they were moved from tunnel to tunnel, the two given almost no food or water. Her parting words to him were, “Be strong for me."

Ofer Kalderon, 54

Ofer Kalderon, a French-Israeli hostage, was taken captive by the militants from Kibbutz Nir Oz, along with his children, Sahar and Erez. His ex-wife, Hadas, was also abducted.

The children and Hadas Kalderon were released during the hostage exchange in November. Hadas Kalderon has said that the children have struggled since leaving captivity, worried for their father’s health.

Ofer Kalderon worked as a carpenter and loves biking and flying model planes, according to the hostage forum.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Hailee Steinfeld...
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's ...
WorldFeb. 7
A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial...
Related
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy