LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fifty years ago, the music mogul Clive Davis threw a party to celebrate the release of Arista Records’ first Grammy record of the year nominee: Barry Manilow’s “Mandy.” Stevie Wonder showed up. So did John Denver and Elton John.

What was a one-off celebration for an enduring hit morphed into one of the best-known and most exclusive parties of the year: the annual pre-Grammy fundraising event hosted by Davis, held every year on the Saturday before the Sunday award show.

At the 2025 benefit gala, once again held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Manilow performed his 1975 classic. He was introduced with a short video depicting him doing the same five decades prior.

“Can you believe I looked like that," Manilow joked after attendees watched both versions. "Can you believe Clive looked like that?”

There was a lot to celebrate across five decades, but in the direct aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires that destroyed more than 14,000 structures and displaced tens of thousands of people, efforts to raise awareness and donations punctuated the night.

A QR code was placed at every table and flashed on screens to encourage contributions to the Recording Academy and its affiliated MusiCares charity to aid the relief efforts. The evening, infamous for running into the wee hours of the morning, concluded at a respectable 11:30 p.m. to avoid distracting from the cause.

“This one is a little different,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in his opening remarks. “We knew we could use this platform” to honor first responders and celebrate “the resilience of this community.”

Since launching LA wildfire relief efforts, the academy has raised “almost $5 million in aid," he announced.

The tonal shift came as no surprise. The annual event was one of the few 2025 Grammy week events not canceled due to the fires.

Many performers and industry veterans used their time on stage to drive attention to relief efforts.

“Please take care of the people kicking ass on the front lines, the first responders," the charismatic Post Malone said after a stripped-down arrangement of his 2018 track “Sunflower,” the first double-diamond certified single at 20x platinum, which he described as his “only good song.”

Sets were a mix of legendary talent, like Joni Mitchell moving some to tears with “Both Sides Now," and newer voices including Samara Joy and the 2025 best new artist nominees Doechii, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Benson Boone, the latter of which ended his performance with an athletic flip.

Sprinkled throughout the performances were tributes to the late, great producer Quincy Jones.

Michael Bublé covered “Fly Me to the Moon,” Jennifer Hudson belted through Aretha Franklin's “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and gospel singer Yolanda Adams ended the night with a powerfully heartfelt rendition of Whitney Houston's “I Will Always Love You.”

Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, was honored with the 2025 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the star-studded event.

“I have a confession. There were a few times early in my career where I crashed this party,” she said, noting she received her first invitation in the early 2000s and being honored “deeply, deeply touched” her.

“Music can brighten our darkest days,” Gerson said. “And we need artists to bring light now more than ever.”

Gerson has broken the glass ceiling throughout her career. She is the first chairwoman of a global music company and the first woman named CEO of a major music publisher. The long list of superstars she has worked with include Malone, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Drake, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Kendrick Lamar and, of course, Taylor Swift.

“She is a true industry icon who rightly deserves celebration,” said Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, who introduced Gerson. “She has completely transformed Universal Music Group publishing.”

Gaining admittance to Davis’ event is notoriously challenging. The A-listers who made the cut this year included Jennifer Lopez, Babyface, Gayle King, Nancy Pelosi, Jack Antonoff, TEMS, Willow Smith, Berry Gordy, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Diane Warren, Gracie Abrams, John Stamos and Justin Tranter.

Who wouldn't want a ticket to “Clive Davis' bar mitzvah," comedian Jimmy Kimmel asked before announcing the man of the hour.

“He's a living legend," Kimmel said.

Considering Davis' singular influence in the music industry through his work with Houston, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen, just to name a few, it was no wonder so many were excited to attend. But this year, the gala was less of a party and more of a reflection of what can happen when the music industry comes together to support each other and the community after a disaster.