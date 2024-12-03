All sections
WorldFebruary 24, 2025

Foreign leaders visit Ukraine's capital to mark 3rd war anniversary

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada arrived in Ukraine's capital by train Monday morning to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

AP News, Associated Press
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa arrive at a train station on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa arrive at a train station on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada arrived in Ukraine's capital by train Monday morning to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The visitors were greeted at the station by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the president's chief of staff Andrii Yermak. Among them were European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a post on X, von der Leyen wrote that Europe was in Kyiv “because Ukraine is in Europe.”

“In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” she wrote.

The guests, also including European Council President Antonio Costa as well as the prime ministers of Northern European countries and Spain, were set to attend events dedicated to the anniversary and discuss supporting Ukraine amid a recent U.S. policy shift under President Donald Trump.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 24
Pope is resting on 10th day of hospitalization after early s...
WorldFeb. 24
The Latest: Ukraine marks 3rd war anniversary
WorldFeb. 24
Conservative leader Friedrich Merz headed for Germany's top ...
WorldFeb. 24
They told her women shouldn’t box. Now she’s Ghana’s first f...
Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: 31st Annual SAG Awards - Press Room
WorldFeb. 24
PHOTO COLLECTION: 31st Annual SAG Awards - Press Room
The Latest: Opposition leader Merz’s headed to form Germany's next government
WorldFeb. 24
The Latest: Opposition leader Merz’s headed to form Germany's next government
Conservatives win German election while far-right party surges to second place
WorldFeb. 24
Conservatives win German election while far-right party surges to second place
A French surgeon is on trial accused of raping or abusing 299 people, mostly child patients
WorldFeb. 24
A French surgeon is on trial accused of raping or abusing 299 people, mostly child patients
Federal workers confront mass confusion as Musk's deadline to list accomplishments looms
WorldFeb. 24
Federal workers confront mass confusion as Musk's deadline to list accomplishments looms
Trump will meet French and UK leaders as uncertainty grows about US ties to Europe and Ukraine
WorldFeb. 24
Trump will meet French and UK leaders as uncertainty grows about US ties to Europe and Ukraine
Pennsylvania hostage-taking and shootout highlight rising violence against US hospital workers
WorldFeb. 24
Pennsylvania hostage-taking and shootout highlight rising violence against US hospital workers
Asian shares are mixed after US stocks tumble on worries over tariffs
WorldFeb. 24
Asian shares are mixed after US stocks tumble on worries over tariffs
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy