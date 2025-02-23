All sections
February 22, 2025

Fresno State suspends 2 players, removes another amid reports of gambling investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State suspended two of its top men’s basketball scorers on Saturday and removed a third player from the team amid reports that the school is the subject of gambling investigations.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Fresno State's Zaon Collins looks for a teammate against San Diego State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian, File)
FILE - Fresno State's Zaon Collins looks for a teammate against San Diego State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian, File)
FILE - Fresno State guard Jalen Weaver (5) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule, File)
FILE - Fresno State guard Jalen Weaver (5) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule, File)

The school said in a statement that Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins “are being withheld from competition as the university reviews an eligibility matter.” It added that there will be no further comment at this time.

ESPN.com reported that Mykell Robinson, who has not played since Jan. 11, is no longer on the team.

The Fresno Bee initially reported on an internal investigation at Fresno State. School officials then contacted the NCAA, which is also conducting an investigation.

Fresno State (5-23, 1-16 Mountain West) has already broken the school’s single-season record for losses and was trying to snap a nine-game losing streak on Saturday when it faced Air Force. The Bulldogs lost 72-69.

Weaver was averaging 12.5 points per game and led the team with 4.7 assists. Collins averaged 12.0 points. Robinson was scoring 10.3 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up  here. AP college basketball:  https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

