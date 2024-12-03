All sections
WorldFebruary 14, 2025

From roses in Vietnam to engraved 'love locks' in Germany, the world celebrates Valentine's Day

For anyone who’s been searching for signs of love in this world, there was proof of it this Valentine’s Day on the Eiffel Tower, where a couple embraced in a kiss that was 674 steps above the avenues of Paris.

AP News, Associated Press
A couple kiss in a park in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Local villagers make fake flowers from corn husk in Tnout Chum Village, southern Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Valentine's Day Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
A vendor sits next to a kiosk at Rizhsky flower market on Valentine's Day in Moscow, Russia. Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)
A couple kisses during a Valentine's Day competition in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Visitors admire the statue "Paolina Borghese as Venus Victorious" by Canova during the event "The Goddess of Love, the thousands faces of Venus" presented to the public at the Galleria Borghese museum ahead of Valentine day, in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A couple kiss on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower during Valentine's day, in Paris, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A couple takes a selfie during Valentine's Day at Paradox Museum in Mumbai, India, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
A florist arranges a rose bouquet outside a floral shop on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
A couple poses for a photograph during the Valentine's Day, in London, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
People passing the traditional love locks on Valentine's Day on the Hohenzollern Bridge in Cologne, Germany, where an estimated 500,000 padlocks with engravings and inscriptions of lovers have been attached to the bridge over the years, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A Thai vendor arranges artificial roses at a flower market during Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
The "St. Valentine Skull" is crowned with flowers in the Santa Maria in Cosmedin Basilica, in Rome Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A man presents flowers to a woman on Valentine's Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A man holds a bunch of flowers during the Valentine's Day, in London, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A couple takes pictures in front of a fence covered with "love locks" on Valentine's Day at the North Seoul Tower on Mt. Namsan in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A florist holds a rose bouquet outside a flower shop on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Lagos, Nigeria. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A man sprays red paint on a Valentine's Day heart-shaped decoration in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A vendor decorates his stall to attract customers at a market on the Valentine's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Heart-shaped wish plaques tied to a branch are seen at a shrine Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, on Valentine's Day, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A wedding couple made of bales of straw covered in snow on Valentine's Day in Erbstetten on the Swabian Alb, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)
But love was also on display in far less iconic locales: A couple kissed on a park bench in Budapest, Romania. Florists made bouquets in a flower shop in Lagos, Nigeria. Heart-shaped plaques were tied to a tree branch at a shrine in Tokyo.

Associated Press photographers on Friday captured moments of the holiday around the world.

In Germany, people walked across the Hohenzollern Bridge in Cologne, where an estimated 500,000 “love locks” were attached, the padlocks engraved with inscriptions of lovers. In Erbstetten on the Swabian Alb, a wedding couple was made of bales of straw.

In Rome, flowers were placed next to “St. Valentine Skull” in the Santa Maria in Cosmedin Basilica. On Thursday, visitors admired the statue “Paolina Borghese as Venus Victorious” during an event at the Galleria Borghese museum.

And in a different take on the tradition of giving flowers to one's Valentine, in Cambodia's southern Phnom Penh, villagers made flowers from corn husks in Tnout Chum Village. While back to the traditional, a florist arranged a rose bouquet outside a flower shop in Hanoi, Vietnam.

