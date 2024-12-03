Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 1.25 cents at $4.90 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 7.25 cents at $5.59 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.54 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 4.25 cents at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose by 0.28 cent at $2.00 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $2.71 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 1.18 cents at $.88 a pound.