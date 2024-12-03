All sections
February 3, 2025

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 6 cents at $4.76 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 2.5 cents at $5.57 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 1.75 cents at $3.46 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 1 cent at $10.43 a bushel.

AP News, Associated Press

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 1.15 cents at $2.01 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 1.5 cents at $2.74 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.92 cent at $.89 a pound.

