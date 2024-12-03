Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 10.25 cents at $4.80 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 10.75 cents at $5.56 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 1.75 cents at $3.51 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 10 cents at $10.34 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up 0.8 cent at $2.05 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 2.75 cents at $2.76 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.53 cent at $.84 a pound.