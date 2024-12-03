All sections
Greek island of Santorini sees strongest quake yet in weeks of highly unusual seismic swarm

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The latest of

Sun rays illuminate the volcanic islet of Nea Kameni, part of the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Sun rays illuminate the volcanic islet of Nea Kameni, part of the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A bell towel of an Orthodox church in the town of Oia on the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, as the main town of Fira is litted by the sun in the background on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A bell towel of an Orthodox church in the town of Oia on the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, as the main town of Fira is litted by the sun in the background on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Flora, 94, said she survived a deadly earthquake on Santorini in 1956, as she boards a ferry bound for the Greek mainland, in the earthquake-struck Greek island, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Flora, 94, said she survived a deadly earthquake on Santorini in 1956, as she boards a ferry bound for the Greek mainland, in the earthquake-struck Greek island, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
The main town of Fira is seen from across a bay on the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
The main town of Fira is seen from across a bay on the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The latest of hundreds of earthquakes rattled the volcanic Greek island of Santorini on Tuesday after the strongest one so far with magnitude 5.3. Medical staff staged a hospital evacuation drill as scientists say it's unclear whether the weeks of highly unusual seismic activity precede a larger quake.

Several more quakes with magnitudes between 4 and 4.8 and hit Tuesday with epicenters between the islands of Amorgos and Santorini, one of Greece’s most popular tourist destinations.

Authorities last week declared a state of emergency on Santorini, where the incessant seismic activity has prompted the deployment of rescue crews with drones and a sniffer dog and put the coast guard and navy vessels on standby.

Thousands of residents and visitors have left the island, while schools on Santorini and nearby islands have been ordered to remain closed for the week.

Deputy Health Minister Marios Themistokleous said specialized doctors had been sent to Santorini’s hospital, where tents have been set up in the courtyard as a precaution. Medical staff practiced an evacuation drill, running outside while wheeling stretchers with people posing as patients.

Scientists have been closely monitoring the earthquake swarm and the two volcanoes in the area. They say it's unclear whether the dozens of quakes each day – ranging from magnitude 3 to roughly 5 or just above – will grow or continue for several weeks or months.

Seismologists and volcanologists were to meet with government officials Tuesday evening as part of regular discussions of the situation.

Although Greece lies in a highly seismically active part of the world and earthquakes are frequent, it is very rare for any part of the country to experience such an intense barrage of earthquakes for such an extended period of time.

Santorini took its present crescent shape following a massive volcanic eruption in antiquity — one of the largest known eruptions in human history. Now, millions of visitors each year see its dramatic scenery of whitewashed houses and blue-domed churches clinging to the caldera rim.

