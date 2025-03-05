All sections
WorldMarch 5, 2025

Greenland's leader says the island 'is ours' as Trump vows to acquire the territory

NUUK, Greenland (AP) —

DANICA KIRKA and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press
A woman walks with her dogs on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A woman walks with her dogs on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A woman walks on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A piece of ice floats on the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A piece of ice floats on the sea in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump talks about Greenland as he addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
President Donald Trump talks about Greenland as he addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
The northern lights appear over homes in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A piece of ice is photographed melting at the shore of a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A piece of ice is photographed melting at the shore of a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives and family members throw rice at Salik and Malu Schmidt as they leave the church of our Savior after getting married in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Relatives and family members throw rice at Salik and Malu Schmidt as they leave the church of our Savior after getting married in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Greenland's prime minister declared Wednesday that “Greenland is ours” and cannot be taken or bought in defiance of a message from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said his administration supported the Arctic island’s right of self-determination — but added that the United States will acquire the territory “one way or another.”

Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede said the island’s citizens are neither American nor Danish because they are Greenlandic. The United States needs to understand that, he wrote in a post in Greenlandic and Danish on Facebook Wednesday.

The future of Greenland will be decided by its people, he wrote.

His post came hours after Trump made a direct appeal to Greenlanders in a speech to Congress on Tuesday, a week before islanders head to the polls for parliamentary elections.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump said.

“We will keep you safe. We will make you rich. And together we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before," he added.

But Trump also said his administration was “working with everybody involved to try to get it,” referring to his wishes to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally.

“We need it really for international world security. And I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it,” Trump said.

Many in Greenland, a vast and mineral-rich island that is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, are worried and offended by Trump’s threats to seize control of homeland.

Asked about Trump's comments, Denmark's foreign minister said Wednesday he did not think Greenlanders wanted to separate from Denmark in order to instead become “an integrated part of America.”

Lars Løkke Rasmussen sought to strike an optimistic tone, saying he believed that Trump's reference to respecting Greenlanders' right to self-determination was “the most important part of that speech.”

“I’m very optimistic about what will be a Greenlandic decision about this. They want to loosen their ties to Denmark, we’re working on that, to have a more equal relationship,” the minister said during a trip to Finland.

Løkke added that it was important that next week’s parliamentary elections are free and fair “without any kind of international intervention.”

Greenlanders will head to the polls Tuesday. Trump's recent comments about taking over the island have ignited unprecedented interest in full independence from Denmark, which has become a key issue during campaign season.

__

Dazio reported from Berlin.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 5
Mayors from Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York will testif...
WorldMar. 5
PHOTO COLLECTION: France Fashion Louvre Grand Diner
WorldMar. 5
Army surrounds South Sudan vice president's home as his alli...
WorldMar. 5
Pope resting after sleeping through the night with a ventila...
Related
Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari is having a cultural impact far beyond Formula 1
WorldMar. 5
Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari is having a cultural impact far beyond Formula 1
Middle East latest: Israel demolished 181 Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem, group says
WorldMar. 5
Middle East latest: Israel demolished 181 Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem, group says
Trailblazing Olympic refugee boxer Cindy Ngamba set for a pro debut on all-female fight card
WorldMar. 5
Trailblazing Olympic refugee boxer Cindy Ngamba set for a pro debut on all-female fight card
World's oldest llama enjoys comforting chronically ill children in North Carolina
WorldMar. 5
World's oldest llama enjoys comforting chronically ill children in North Carolina
Elissa Slotkin assails Trump's early actions, offers Democrats a way to fight back
WorldMar. 5
Elissa Slotkin assails Trump's early actions, offers Democrats a way to fight back
Rep. Al Green shouts down Trump and may face censure by the House for the outburst
WorldMar. 5
Rep. Al Green shouts down Trump and may face censure by the House for the outburst
Who’s St. Francis, whose love for the poor, creation, and peace inspires Pope Francis?
WorldMar. 5
Who’s St. Francis, whose love for the poor, creation, and peace inspires Pope Francis?
Israel cut off food and supplies to Gaza. Aid groups are scrambling. What's happening on the ground?
WorldMar. 5
Israel cut off food and supplies to Gaza. Aid groups are scrambling. What's happening on the ground?
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy