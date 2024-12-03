All sections
WorldFebruary 10, 2025

Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire violations and says it will delay next hostage release

JERSUSALEM (AP) — A Hamas spokesman on Monday accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement with the group, including targeting Palestinians in Gaza with airstrikes, and said that next Saturday's hostage release would be delayed.

AP News, Associated Press
The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rehan family's encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The Rehan family's encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JERSUSALEM (AP) — A Hamas spokesman on Monday accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement with the group, including targeting Palestinians in Gaza with airstrikes, and said that next Saturday's hostage release would be delayed.

A Hamas spokesperson said Monday that the group will delay the next hostage release after accusing Israel of violating ceasefire agreement.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas is releasing dozens of the hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 prisoners. The next exchange was scheduled for Saturday, releasing three Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, accused Israel on Monday of systematically violating the ceasefire agreement over the past three weeks, and said Saturday's release would be delayed.

“The resistance leadership has closely monitored the enemy’s violations and its failure to uphold the terms of the agreement,” Abu Ubaida said.

“This includes delays in allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, targeting them with airstrikes and gunfire across various areas of the Strip, and failing to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid as agreed.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 10
Elon Musk-led group proposes buying OpenAI for $97 billion. ...
WorldFeb. 10
US judge keeps Trump plan to push out federal workers on hol...
WorldFeb. 10
Hawaii court rules against insurance companies in Maui wildf...
WorldFeb. 10
So long, penny! Trump orders US to ditch 1-cent coin after d...
Related
Tiger Woods withdraws from his signature event as he processes death of his mother
WorldFeb. 10
Tiger Woods withdraws from his signature event as he processes death of his mother
Trump is expected to pardon ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich 5 years after commuting his sentence
WorldFeb. 10
Trump is expected to pardon ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich 5 years after commuting his sentence
Not just Spot: Decoding Westminster show dogs' fancy, fanciful names
WorldFeb. 10
Not just Spot: Decoding Westminster show dogs' fancy, fanciful names
Little to no relief from high borrowing costs expected as Fed Chair Powell heads to the Hill
WorldFeb. 10
Little to no relief from high borrowing costs expected as Fed Chair Powell heads to the Hill
Volunteers are now tracking what's already been lost in the USAID freeze
WorldFeb. 10
Volunteers are now tracking what's already been lost in the USAID freeze
AP PHOTOS: Highlights from the Eagles' Super Bowl rout of the Chiefs
WorldFeb. 10
AP PHOTOS: Highlights from the Eagles' Super Bowl rout of the Chiefs
USAID staffers turned away from offices even after court suspends leave order
WorldFeb. 10
USAID staffers turned away from offices even after court suspends leave order
Judge finds Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending
WorldFeb. 10
Judge finds Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy