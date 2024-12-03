All sections
WorldMarch 18, 2025

Heat-Knicks game is delayed after Tracy Morgan gets sick at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan got sick in the second half of Monday night’s Heat-Knicks game, interrupting the action at Madison Square Garden.

AP News, Associated Press
Tracy Morgan arrives at the 9th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tracy Morgan arrives at the 9th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan got sick in the second half of Monday night’s Heat-Knicks game, interrupting the action at Madison Square Garden.

There was a pause in play with 6:09 left in the third quarter while workers cleaned up the area around Morgan's seat. The delay lasted for more than 10 minutes.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden said they hope Morgan feels better soon, and they were looking forward to seeing him back in his courtside seat. Messages were left by the AP seeking comment from Morgan's representatives.

The 56-year-old Morgan, a longtime Knicks fan, was featured prominently during the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary weekend events, at both the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” and the live “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration” special.

He also has a forthcoming, untitled comedy pilot on NBC, in which he plays a disgraced former football player looking to remake his image, opposite Daniel Radcliffe.

The Knicks went on to a 116-95 victory.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 18
AP PHOTOS: Mass iftar brings together thousands of Muslims a...
WorldMar. 18
Middle East latest: Israel launches wave of airstrikes acros...
WorldMar. 18
Pentagon restores a few webpages honoring servicemembers but...
WorldMar. 18
Israel launches new strikes against Hamas and promises ‘incr...
Related
Trump says he's ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children
WorldMar. 17
Trump says he's ending Secret Service protection for Biden's adult children
The autopen is a time-tested tool for presidents' signatures. Here's why Trump says Biden misused it
WorldMar. 17
The autopen is a time-tested tool for presidents' signatures. Here's why Trump says Biden misused it
Court puts a temporary hold on releasing records related to the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife
WorldMar. 17
Court puts a temporary hold on releasing records related to the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife
Arkansas city boasts world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade at 98 feet
WorldMar. 17
Arkansas city boasts world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade at 98 feet
Top DC prosecutor, who promoted false 2020 voter fraud claims, forms 'election accountability' unit
WorldMar. 17
Top DC prosecutor, who promoted false 2020 voter fraud claims, forms 'election accountability' unit
Texas midwife accused by state's attorney general of providing illegal abortions
WorldMar. 17
Texas midwife accused by state's attorney general of providing illegal abortions
Gabbard says Trump and Putin are 'very good friends' focused on strengthening ties
WorldMar. 17
Gabbard says Trump and Putin are 'very good friends' focused on strengthening ties
Semisonic objects to White House using their song 'Closing Time': 'You missed the point'
WorldMar. 17
Semisonic objects to White House using their song 'Closing Time': 'You missed the point'
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy