Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Naithan George scored 28 points, Baye Ndongo scored seven of his 18 points in triple-overtime and Georgia Tech beat Clemson 89-86. Ndongo’s hook shot gave Georgia Tech an 87-84 lead with 1:57 left. Chase Hunter’s layup pulled Clemson within one before Ndongo made two shots from the free-throw line. Hunter missed a 3-pointer on the Tigers’ final possession. Tech has won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game winning streak ended with a 62-55 loss at Syracuse on Jan. 7. Hunter finished with 28 points to lead Clemson (18-5, 10-2), which ended a six-game winning streak.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 21 points, Malique Ewin added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Florida State pulled away late to beat Notre Dame 67-60 to snap a four-game losing streak. Florida State (14-9, 5-7 ACC) remains unbeaten at home (8-0) against Notre Dame (10-12, 4-7). The Seminoles never trailed in the second half and led by as many as nine points. Notre Dame cut its deficit to 56-55 with 2:46 to play. Daquan Davis answered with a jumper and Ewin scored Florida State’s next seven points and the Seminoles pushed the advantage to 65-57 with 38 seconds left.

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis is planning changes to the staffing of the blueblood men’s basketball program. That includes hiring a general manager to navigate the era of players being able to profit from their athletic fame. The fourth-year coach talked about plans during his radio coaches’ show Monday night. It comes at a time when the Tar Heels are at risk of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. Davis had passed on hiring a general manager when he took over for retiring Hall of Famer Roy Williams in 2021.

ATLANTA (AP) — Nell Fortner has been given a three-year contract extension after leading Georgia Tech to an 18-4 start this season and the No. 17 spot in the AP poll. The extension continues through the 2029-30 season. Fortner, in her sixth season, has led the Yellow Jackets to a 106-69 record. The team’s record is the best for the program through 22 games. Freshman Dani Carnegie has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Rookie of the Week five times. Fortner led Georgia Tech to three NCAA tournaments in her first five seasons, including the Sweet 16 in 2021.

UNDATED (AP) — Maryland enters February with momentum and an AP Top 25 ranking. The Terrapins cracked Monday's poll at No. 18 for the program's first appearance since February 2023. Maryland has won four straight and six of seven. They have games this week against Ohio State and Rutgers. That's part of an AP Top 25 schedule that includes No. 1 Auburn playing No. 6 Florida. There's also No. 2 Duke facing what could be its toughest Atlantic Coast Conference test with Saturday's trip to Clemson.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s a busy week for Tennessee. First up is a rivalry game against No. 5 UConn on Thursday and then Sunday is a rematch with sixth-ranked LSU, which beat the Lady Vols by two points last month. A win over either opponent would be huge for Kim Caldwell, who is in her first year as the Lady Vols’ coach. The Huskies and No. 19 Lady Vols renewed their rivalry in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. Geno Auriemma’s squad has won all four meetings since, including a 17-point victory in Knoxville in 2023.

UNDATED (AP) — Nebraska senior guard Brice Williams is the Associated Press men's college basketball national player of the week. It comes after he had two big games in wins against ranked foes Illinois and Oregon in the Big Ten. He had 27 points in the win against the Illini, then 28 against the Ducks. Monmouth's Madison Durr was runner-up after scoring 67 points in two wins last week, including making all 33 of his free throws. Auburn's Johni Broome and Duke's Cooper Flagg earned honorable-mention status. Both of them have claimed the honor multiple times this year.

UNDATED (AP) — Mikayla Blakes is The Associated Press women's college basketball player of the week. The Vanderbilt freshman guard set the NCAA freshman single-game scoring record with 53 points against Florida. She's the only men's or women's Division I player to score at least 50 points this season. Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame was the runner-up. She averaged 32 points and five assists while shooting 57.9% from the field. The sophomore guard was the only player in the country to put together back-to-back 30-point performances last week to help the Irish beat Virginia Tech and Louisville.