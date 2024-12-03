Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson had 25 points, O’Mariah Gordon scored 22 and Sydney Bowles added 20 to propel 25th-ranked Florida State to its fifth straight victory with a 97-68 romp over Wake Forest. Latson made 8 of 23 shots and all eight of her free throws for the Seminoles (18-4, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Gordon sank 9 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and Bowles did most of her damage on 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Makayla Timpson notched her 13th double-double of the season for Florida State with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Demeara Hinds matched her career high with 18 points and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds to lead the Demon Deacons (8-14, 1-10).

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kara Dunn and Zoesha Smith both scored 16 points to lead No. 20 Georgia Tech to a 77-66 victory over Miami. Dunn, who topped 1,000 career points her last time out, made 7 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets (18-4, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Smith made 8 of 12 shots. Chazadi Wright hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 for Georgia Tech. Tonie Morgan totaled 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Dani Carnegie made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 11. Haley Cavinder scored 25 on 11-for-21 shooting the Hurricanes (13-9, 3-8).

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Flagg had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his Duke-North Carolina rivalry debut to help the second-ranked Blue Devils beat the Tar Heels 87-70. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel added 22 points for Duke. The Blue Devils shot 53% and made 10 of 20 from 3-point range to win their 15th straight game. The Blue Devils are also 11-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. RJ Davis and Drake Powell each scored 12 to lead the Tar Heels. UNC fell behind 40-13 and trailed by as many as 32 points. The Tar Heels have lost four of five.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 34 points for No. 3 Notre Dame, which pulled away to an 89-71 victory over Louisville on Sunday. Hidalgo scored 12 of her points in the third quarter, helping the Fighting Irish (19-2, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extend a 39-38 halftime advantage into 65-54 edge after the period. Notre Dame used a 12-0 run over three minutes in the first quarter to go up 20-6 with 3:33 left. However, the Cardinals (15-7, 8-3) responded with a 16-3 spurt in the second to go up 29-28 midway through the period on Tajianna Roberts’ 3-pointer. Olivia Miles added 17 points in the win, and Liatu King got 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 12 rebounds. Roberts led Louisville with 17. Olivia Cochran scored 14, and Jayda Curry finished with 12.

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 23 points, including a jam that sparked a 9-0 run midway through the second half, and Georgia Tech rallied after trailing by 13 points to beat No. 21 Louisville 77-70 to end the Cardinals’ 10-game winning streak. Louisville suffered its first loss since a setback at Kentucky on December 14. Terry’s jam gave Georgia Tech a 53-52 lead. Terry added two 3-pointers that helped the Yellow Jackets stretch the advantage to 68-60. Terrence Edwards Jr., from Tucker High School near Atlanta, led Louisville with 22 points.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lucas Taylor scored 19 points, J.J. Starling added 18 points and Syracuse beat California 75-66. Syracuse (10-12, 4-7 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak. Jeremiah Wilkinson and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 points apiece for Cal (11-11, 4-7). Rytis Petraitis added 13 points and eight rebounds. Starling made back-to-back layups, Taylor followed with a jumper and Elijah Moore hit a 3-pointer to make it 9-0 about three minutes into the game and Syracuse never trailed. Chris Bell scored in the lane and then hit a 3 to cap a 10-1 run that gave the Orange and 13-point lead with nine minutes until halftime. Andrej Stojakovic, Cal’s leading scorer (18.9 points per game – third in the ACC) this season, missed his fourth consecutive game.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lulu Twidale scored 17 points, Ioanna Krimili added 16 points and No. 19 California routed Pittsburgh 84-53. The Golden Bears dominated the first half, particularly in the second quarter when they outscored Pittsburgh 28-9. After leading 18-11 through one quarter, Cal used runs of 13-0 and 10-0 in the second quarter to lead 46-20 at halftime. Twidale had a three-point trip to the free-throw line and a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to finish with 12 first-half points. The Bears rolled again in the third quarter, outscoring Pitt 18-9 but the Panthers had a 24-20 advantage in the fourth. Marley Washenitz had a game-high 20 points for Pitt.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points and Lynn Kidd added 15 on 7-of-9 shooting to help Miami beat Notre Dame 63-57 and snap a 10-game losing streak. The Hurricanes ended a 20-game losing streak against ACC opponents (including an 81-65 loss to Boston College in the first round of the 2024 ACC Tournament). Miami beat a conference foe for the first time in almost a calendar year, dating to an 82-74 home win over Virginia Tech 82-74 on Feb. 3, 2024. Interim coach Bill Courtney, who took over after Jim Larranaga resigned on Dec. 26, got his first win at Miami. Markus Burton led Notre Dame (10-11, 4-6) with 17 points, Braeden Shrewsberry scored 14 and Tae Davis 11.