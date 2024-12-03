Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Flagg had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his Duke-North Carolina rivalry debut to help the second-ranked Blue Devils beat the Tar Heels 87-70. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel added 22 points for Duke. The Blue Devils shot 53% and made 10 of 20 from 3-point range to win their 15th straight game. The Blue Devils are also 11-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. RJ Davis and Drake Powell each scored 12 to lead the Tar Heels. UNC fell behind 40-13 and trailed by as many as 32 points. The Tar Heels have lost four of five.

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 23 points, including a jam that sparked a 9-0 run midway through the second half, and Georgia Tech rallied after trailing by 13 points to beat No. 21 Louisville 77-70 to end the Cardinals’ 10-game winning streak. Louisville suffered its first loss since a setback at Kentucky on December 14. Terry’s jam gave Georgia Tech a 53-52 lead. Terry added two 3-pointers that helped the Yellow Jackets stretch the advantage to 68-60. Terrence Edwards Jr., from Tucker High School near Atlanta, led Louisville with 22 points.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lucas Taylor scored 19 points, J.J. Starling added 18 points and Syracuse beat California 75-66. Syracuse (10-12, 4-7 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak. Jeremiah Wilkinson and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 points apiece for Cal (11-11, 4-7). Rytis Petraitis added 13 points and eight rebounds. Starling made back-to-back layups, Taylor followed with a jumper and Elijah Moore hit a 3-pointer to make it 9-0 about three minutes into the game and Syracuse never trailed. Chris Bell scored in the lane and then hit a 3 to cap a 10-1 run that gave the Orange and 13-point lead with nine minutes until halftime. Andrej Stojakovic, Cal’s leading scorer (18.9 points per game – third in the ACC) this season, missed his fourth consecutive game.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points and Lynn Kidd added 15 on 7-of-9 shooting to help Miami beat Notre Dame 63-57 and snap a 10-game losing streak. The Hurricanes ended a 20-game losing streak against ACC opponents (including an 81-65 loss to Boston College in the first round of the 2024 ACC Tournament). Miami beat a conference foe for the first time in almost a calendar year, dating to an 82-74 home win over Virginia Tech 82-74 on Feb. 3, 2024. Interim coach Bill Courtney, who took over after Jim Larranaga resigned on Dec. 26, got his first win at Miami. Markus Burton led Notre Dame (10-11, 4-6) with 17 points, Braeden Shrewsberry scored 14 and Tae Davis 11.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Second-ranked Duke dominated early against North Carolina and took all the drama out of the latest renewal of the rivalry game. The Blue Devils ran off 16 straight points in the first half to build a big lead on the way to an 87-70 win on Saturday night. Duke led 40-13 before halftime and by 32 points after halftime. Freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel starred in their first taste of the Duke-UNC rivalry to stay unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference. As for the Tar Heels, they have lost four of five to put their NCAA Tournament hopes in question.

DALLAS (AP) — Samet Yigitoglu scored 17 points, Boopie Miller added 10 points and matched a season high with 10 assists, and SMU cruised to an 85-61 victory over Stanford. Matt Cross and Kario Oquendo each added 16 points for SMU (17-5, 8-3 ACC), which has won six of its last seven games. The Mustangs also finished with seven dunks. Oziyah Sellers scored 19 points and Maxime Raynaud had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Stanford (15-7, 7-4), which had a four-game winning streak end.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jaden Schutt had 18 points and Tobi Lawal scored 17 to help Virginia Tech escape with a 75-74 victory over Virginia. Virginia Tech hit 5 of 6 free throws and Lawal and Schutt followed with baskets to cap a 9-0 run that gave the Hokies a 69-56 lead with 6:32 remaining. Virginia chipped away until Andrew Rohde scored in the paint with 45 seconds left to cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to 75-72. Taine Murray grabbed an errant shot by Lawal with eight seconds left and the Hokies fouled Isaac McKneely before he could fire off a 3-pointer. McKneely made both foul shots and the Cavaliers fouled Mylyjael Poteat, who missed twice. Virginia had a chance to win coming out of a timeout with four seconds left, but Rohde’s floater rolled off the rim at the buzzer.

BOSTON (AP) — Chad Venning hit a put-back jumper and Chas Kelley III stole an errant in-bounds pass and knocked down a 3-pointer as Boston College scored five points in the final seven seconds to snap a six-game losing streak, stunning Florida State 77-76