Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Maryland enters February with momentum and an AP Top 25 ranking. The Terrapins cracked Monday's poll at No. 18 for the program's first appearance since February 2023. Maryland has won four straight and six of seven. They have games this week against Ohio State and Rutgers. That's part of an AP Top 25 schedule that includes No. 1 Auburn playing No. 6 Florida. There's also No. 2 Duke facing what could be its toughest Atlantic Coast Conference test with Saturday's trip to Clemson.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State's Aziaha James had a career-best 36 points in Monday night's win against No. 10 Duke. It came a little more than a year after she posted her previous career high of 33 points against the Blue Devils on the same Reynolds Coliseum floor. James helped the 14th-ranked Wolfpack hang on for an 89-83 win Monday night. That marked N.C. State's seventh straight win. James made 15 of 19 shots in this one. She has made 27 of 39 shots in the last two home wins against the Blue Devils.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton is stepping down at the end of the season. Hamilton, who is being sued by several former players over allegations he failed to deliver on name, image and likeness promises, announced his decision Monday following a team meeting. The 76-year-old has coached the Seminoles for 23 seasons, winning an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title in 2012. The Seminoles also won the 2019-20 regular-season conference title before the pandemic halted postseason play. But the NIL lawsuit has taken center stage the last two months. Hamilton says he is leaving with “no regrets.”

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn and Duke remain 1-2 atop The Associated Press Topo 25 men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers held the No. 1 ranking for the fourth consecutive week. Alabama moved up to No. 3, followed by Tennessee and Houston in the top five. Maryland is No. 18 in that program's first appearance since February 2023. The Terrapins were joined by No. 20 Arizona and No. 24 Michigan as the new additions. Oregon, Louisville and Vanderbilt fell out from last week. The SEC had at least nine teams in the poll for the seventh straight week,

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sophomore Dai Dai Ames scored a career-high 27 points and Virginia cruised to a 73-57 victory over Pittsburgh. Ames, who entered play averaging 6.2 points per game, made 11 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and both of his free throws for the Cavaliers (11-12, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference). Blake Buchanan totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season for Virginia. Andrew Rohde finished with nine points and a career-best nine assists. Rohde also had three of the Cavaliers’ 10 3-pointers. Ishmael Leggett had 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting to lead the Panthers (14-8, 5-6), adding six rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — Indiana and North Carolina are trying to strengthen their cases for NCAA Tournament bids. The Hoosiers have lost five of six entering the week but have games against No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 24 Michigan that could help their postseason resume. The Tar Heels have lost four of five. They have a weekend home game agianst Pittsburgh before visiting Clemson next week. The week also offers opportunities for teams like Georgia, Wake Forest, Stanford and VCU.

UNDATED (AP) — Southern Cal’s second loss of the season has dropped the Trojans to seventh in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The Trojans lost at Iowa in an upset over the weekend. UCLA, South Carolina and Notre Dame remain the top three teams in the rankings. The Bruins received all 32 first-place votes. Texas, UConn and LSU all moved up a spot to follow the Fighting Irish. Ohio State, TCU and Duke remained eight through 10.

UNDATED (AP) — With six weeks until the NCAA Tournament, some teams are starting to need to get quality wins to potentially get off the selection bubble. Iowa got a huge victory over then-No. 4 USC on Sunday to give the Hawkeyes a definite resume-building victory. Illinois also had a nice win over then-No. 14 Maryland on the road to give itself a quality victory. Arizona and Colorado both need another quality win or two to help get themselves into the field.