Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Reniya Kelly scored 16 points and No. 15 North Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat No. 19 California 65-52, spoiling a banner night for the Golden Bears’ Ioanna Krimili. Kelly scored eight in the final period to help the Tar Heels (19-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) outscore the Golden Bears (18-4, 6-3) by 11. Krimili hit four 3-pointers to set a school record for a single season with her 66th. It was also the 403rd of her career — making her the 16th woman to top 400 in NCAA history. North Carolina took a 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter, but Kelly and Maria Gakdeng both scored four in a 13-4 run to begin the period.

BOSTON (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson and Makayla Timpson scored 21 points apiece and No. 25 Florida State beat Boston College 104-80. Latson added eight rebounds and seven assists, while Timpson was 9-of-10 shooting with 11 rebounds and three blocks. O’Mariah Gordon added 13 points and Malea Williams 10 for Florida State (17-4, 7-2 ACC). Teya Sidberry scored a season-high 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Boston College (12-11, 3-7). T’yana Todd added 14 points and Tatum Green 13. Williams scored eight points in a 17-4 run that gave that made it 47-34 with 1:14 left until halftime and a 9-1 spurt early in the third quarter pushed Florida State’s lead into double figures for good.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 30 points to lift No. 3 Notre Dame to a 77-61 victory over Virginia Tech. Hidalgo shot 10 of 16 from the floor and made all seven of her free throws for the Fighting Irish who won their 13th straight game and beat Virginia Tech for the seventh consecutive time. Carys Baker led the Hokies with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Virginia Tech lost its second in a row and third in its last five games. Olivia Miles finished with 15 points and Liza Karlen added 12 for the Irish.

UNDATED (AP) — ESPN has exercised its option to extend a base-rights media deal with the Atlantic Coast Conference through 2035-36, aligning the timeline with a second deal that covers their partnership for the ACC Network. The network and the ACC announced the extension Thursday. ESPN faced a Feb. 1 deadline to pick up the option for 2027-36 on the base rights, which covers events broadcast on primary properties like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC. That is separate from ESPN's partnership on the ACC Network that runs through 2036 as well.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has filed an injunction saying the two seasons he played at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count against his college eligibility. Fourqurean completed his senior season at Wisconsin last fall. He filed a brief in support of his case Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. He brought his case to court after the NCAA denied him a waiver that would have given him an additional year of eligibility.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward’s college career got one more accolade Wednesday, when he was announced as the winner of the Manning Award as the nation’s top quarterback. And the now-former Miami star, who quite possibly will be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft later this spring after leading the top-ranked offense in college football this past season, knows the award can be a springboard to good things at the next level.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State and Thomas Castellanos appear to be a perfect pairing. Castellanos abruptly left Boston College in mid-November after losing his starting job to Grayson James. The Seminoles, meanwhile, finished 2-10 last season and have undergone significant changes on both sides of the ball. Coach Mike Norvell replaced both coordinators and hit the transfer portal hard in hopes of improving his roster. Castellanos could be the most important of 16 transfers. He grew up about three hours northeast of Tallahassee in Waycross, Georgia, and called Florida State his “dream school.” And the move included a reunion with former UCF coach Gus Malzahn.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 18 points and No. 17 N.C. State pulled away in the third quarter and beat Wake Forest 90-83. Brooks scored seven points as N.C. State outscored Wake Forest 23-8 in the third quarter for a 70-49 advantage heading to the fourth. Zamareya Jones added 17 points off the bench for the Wolfpack. N.C. State (17-4, 9-1 ACC) has won six straight games, 13 of its last 14 and is 13-0 at home. Rylie Theuerkauf scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting and made three 3-pointers to lead Wake Forest (8-13, 1-9),