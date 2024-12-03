HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 18 points, Milos Uzan added 17 points and No. 5 Houston rebounded from its first Big 12 loss of the season with a 72-63 win over Oklahoma State. Abou Ousmane scored 16 points, Arturo Dean added 13 points and Bryce Thompson had 11 points for Oklahoma State (11-11, 3-8), which lost for the fourth time in its last five games. J’Wan Roberts had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrance Arceneaux had 10 points for Houston (18-4, 10-1 Big 12). The Cougars lost to Texas Tech 82-81 in overtime on Saturday, but improved to 31-2 after a loss since Feb. 1, 2017.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Tucker DeVries will have surgery for an upper-body injury and miss the rest of the season. His father, West Virginia’s first-year coach, Darian DeVries, made the announcement Tuesday. Darian DeVries says the school will apply for a medical redshirt that would allow his son to play another season. Before the injury, Tucker DeVries started the first eight games of the season, averaging nearly 15 points and five rebounds per game. While Tucker DeVries’ latest injury hasn’t been specified, he injured his right shoulder in January 2024 while at Drake, continued to play through it and underwent surgery last March.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Caleb Love scored 18 points and Jaden Bradley added 17 – all in the second half – to help no. 20 Arizona pull away for an 85-74 victory over BYU on Tuesday night. Henri Veesaar also finished with 17 points and Tobe Awaka added 14 to help the Wildcats win their fourth straight game. Arizona (16-6, 10-1 Big 12) has won 11 of its last 12 overall to stay in a first-place tie with Houston atop the Big 12 standings. Egor Demin scored 16 while Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders added 11 apiece for the Cougars (15-7, 6-5) who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Chance McMillian made three consecutive 3-pointers midway through the second half and finished with 19 points to lead No. 13 Texas Tech to a 73-59 win over Baylor. Those three long-range shots by McMillian in a span of 69 seconds Tuesday night restored a 10-point lead for the 18-4 Red Raiders. They have won seven games in a row and nine of 10. Darrion Williams added 17 points while Elijah Hawkins had 13. Norchad Omier had his 79th career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for 14-8 Baylor. He is the NCAA active career leader for double-doubles.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — David N’Guessan scored 22 points, including two free throws with 55.7 seconds left, and Kansas State took advantage of Arizona State missing two free throws at 4.1 for a 71-70 victory. After N’Guessan’s free throws, Alston Mason made two at the stripe to get Arizona State within 71-70 with 41.7 left. Dug McDaniel missed a 3-pointer for Kansas State and Arizona State guard BJ Freeman grabbed the defensive rebound before racing the other way. Freeman had it poked away but it ended up in the hands of Jayden Quaintance, who was fouled on a dunk attempt with 4.1 left. Quaintance, the youngest player in Division I, hit the back iron on both free throws and McDaniel secured the rebound and passed it ahead to run out the clock.

UNDATED (AP) — Maryland enters February with momentum and an AP Top 25 ranking. The Terrapins cracked Monday's poll at No. 18 for the program's first appearance since February 2023. Maryland has won four straight and six of seven. They have games this week against Ohio State and Rutgers. That's part of an AP Top 25 schedule that includes No. 1 Auburn playing No. 6 Florida. There's also No. 2 Duke facing what could be its toughest Atlantic Coast Conference test with Saturday's trip to Clemson.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s a busy week for Tennessee. First up is a rivalry game against No. 5 UConn on Thursday and then Sunday is a rematch with sixth-ranked LSU, which beat the Lady Vols by two points last month. A win over either opponent would be huge for Kim Caldwell, who is in her first year as the Lady Vols’ coach. The Huskies and No. 19 Lady Vols renewed their rivalry in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. Geno Auriemma’s squad has won all four meetings since, including a 17-point victory in Knoxville in 2023.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The 30th season of Big 12 football will kick off with a conference game in Dublin, Ireland. That season-opening game between Kansas State and Iowa State on Aug. 23 had been announced previously. The Big 12 on Tuesday released the rest of its conference schedule. Each of the 16 teams will play nine conference games. The league’s championship game is Dec. 6 in Arlington, Texas. There are only two weekends when all 16 conference teams will be in action. Those are Labor Day weekend, and then eight conference games that will be played Thanksgiving weekend to end the regular season.