FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Punch scored 19 points and TCU beat Colorado 68-57. Colorado trailed by seven points at halftime but pulled to 44-40 with 13:03 remaining. Punch scored 11 points during a 24-6 run and TCU had its largest lead, 68-50, with 2:23 left. TCU (11-10, 4-6 Big 12) ended a three-game losing streak. Andrej Jakimovski scored 13 points for Colorado (9-12, 0-10). The Buffaloes have lost 10 consecutive games, their longest losing streak since a 12-game skid during the 2008-09 season. Jamie Dixon is one win away from 500 as TCU’s head coach

CINCINNATI (AP) — Javon Small scored 19 points to go with nine assists and West Virginia beat Cincinnati 63-50 to snap a three-game losing streak. Small shot 6 of 14 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Joseph Yesufu didn’t miss a shot and finished with 16 points for West Virginia (14-7, 5-5). Day Day Thomas scored 10 points for Cincinnati (12-9, 2-8), which shot 31.5% (17 of 54) from the field and has lost four straight. Cincinnati pulled to 45-33 with 14:03 remaining. West Virginia answered with a 14-4 run, capped by consecutive 3s from Yesufu, and the Mountaineers cruised from there.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jaelyn Glenn scored 19 points, Taryn Sides added 14 points and they combined for nine 3-pointers in No. 11 Kansas State’s 91-64 rout of Kansas. Glenn made 5 of 8 3-pointers and Sides came off the bench to make 4 of 9 from deep. Sides had eight of K-State's 26 assists on 34 made shots. K-State shot 59% overall and made 15 of 23 3-pointers. The Wildcats blew it wide open with a 30-point third quarter with Sides making 3 of 4 3-pointers and Glenn going 2 of 3 from deep. K-State shot 59% in the third and led 67-38 heading to the fourth quarter. Sania Copeland scored all 17 of her points in the fourth quarter to help Kansas to a 26-24 advantage.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 28 points and Taylor Bigby added 19 as No. 9 TCU secured a 82-69 win over Iowa State Sunday. Both Van Lith and Bigby reached new season highs in points to give the Horned Frogs (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) their second consecutive win. Madison Conner and Donovyn Hunter each contributed 10 points, with Hunter’s production coming off the bench. Addy Brown scored a career-high 31 points for the Cyclones (15-9, 6-5), while Audi Crooks added 29.

HOUSTON (AP) — Chance McMillian had 23 points including two free throws with 16 seconds left in overtime as No. 22 Texas Tech won its sixth straight, 82-81 over No. 6 Houston. Elijah Hawkins scored 17 points and Kerwin Walton added 14 points for Texas Tech (17-4, 8-2 Big 12). L.J. Cryer scored 22 points, Roberts added 18 points and Milos Uzan had 10 points for Houston (17-4, 9-1), which had won 13 in a row. Darrion Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 72 with 30 seconds left in regulation. Houston’s J’Wan Roberts took a shot at the buzzer but it was blocked by Federiko Federiko.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Lloyd and Bobby Hurley met near midcourt during pregame, exchanging pleasantries, patting each other on the back. An afternoon of chirping and a late headbutt sent the coaches in opposite directions by the time the rivalry game was over. Frustrated with Arizona’s constant chatter, Hurley waved Arizona State’s players off the floor following the Wildcats’ 81-72 road win to prevent any further escalation. Tension of the rivalry game spilled over with 30 seconds left when Arizona State's B.J. Freeman headbutted Arizona's Caleb Love. Both players were ejected following a review and Hurley sent his players up the tunnel instead of shaking hands when the game ended.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored 20 points to lead five Kansas State players in double figures as the Wildcats upset No. 3 Iowa State 80-61 on Saturday. With this win, the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) ended a 15-game road losing streak _ 12 of which occurred within the Big 12. Kansas State has now won its last three overall games, also beating then-No. 23 West Virginia and Oklahoma State. Coleman Hawkins added 17 points and Brendan Hausen had 15 for the Wildcats. The Cyclones (17-4, 7-3) saw their 29-game home winning streak end.

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland watched the No. 22 Red Raiders’ 82-81 overtime victory over No. 6 Houston from the locker room after he was ejected less than four minutes into the game. McCasland was assessed two technical fouls for arguing a flagrant 2 call on JT Toppin after Toppin appeared to kick Houston’s Joseph Tugler in the midsection on a jump pass. McCasland argued that Toppin's move was unintentional. Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying he was “appalled and disappointed" by the call on Toppin and will bring it up with the Big 12's commissioner.