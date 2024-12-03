HOUSTON (AP) — Chance McMillian had 23 points including two free throws with 16 seconds left in overtime as No. 22 Texas Tech won its sixth straight, 82-81 over No. 6 Houston. Elijah Hawkins scored 17 points and Kerwin Walton added 14 points for Texas Tech (17-4, 8-2 Big 12). L.J. Cryer scored 22 points, Roberts added 18 points and Milos Uzan had 10 points for Houston (17-4, 9-1), which had won 13 in a row. Darrion Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 72 with 30 seconds left in regulation. Houston’s J’Wan Roberts took a shot at the buzzer but it was blocked by Federiko Federiko.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Lloyd and Bobby Hurley met near midcourt during pregame, exchanging pleasantries, patting each other on the back. An afternoon of chirping and a late headbutt sent the coaches in opposite directions by the time the rivalry game was over. Frustrated with Arizona’s constant chatter, Hurley waved Arizona State’s players off the floor following the Wildcats’ 81-72 road win to prevent any further escalation. Tension of the rivalry game spilled over with 30 seconds left when Arizona State's B.J. Freeman headbutted Arizona's Caleb Love. Both players were ejected following a review and Hurley sent his players up the tunnel instead of shaking hands when the game ended.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored 20 points to lead five Kansas State players in double figures as the Wildcats upset No. 3 Iowa State 80-61 on Saturday. With this win, the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) ended a 15-game road losing streak _ 12 of which occurred within the Big 12. Kansas State has now won its last three overall games, also beating then-No. 23 West Virginia and Oklahoma State. Coleman Hawkins added 17 points and Brendan Hausen had 15 for the Wildcats. The Cyclones (17-4, 7-3) saw their 29-game home winning streak end.

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland watched the No. 22 Red Raiders’ 82-81 overtime victory over No. 6 Houston from the locker room after he was ejected less than four minutes into the game. McCasland was assessed two technical fouls for arguing a flagrant 2 call on JT Toppin after Toppin appeared to kick Houston’s Joseph Tugler in the midsection on a jump pass. McCasland argued that Toppin's move was unintentional. Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying he was “appalled and disappointed" by the call on Toppin and will bring it up with the Big 12's commissioner.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self is going for comic relief after the biggest blown lead in a loss in the storied program's history. Self joked that the oranges Baylor provided at halftime were the reason for the Bears' rally from 21 points down late in the first half of an 81-70 victory. The stunning reversal topped the 20-point lead Kansas blew to Arizona, which was No. 1, at famed Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 27, 2003. Kansas' biggest lead was 38-17, and the margin was 40-21 at halftime. But Baylor had runs of 26-6 and 26-7 as part of a 60-point second half.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Former TCU receiver Jack Bech caught the winning touchdown pass and was named MVP of the Senior Bowl on Saturday, a month after his older brother was among 14 killed in the deadly pickup truck attack in New Orleans. Bech caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan to give the American Team a 22-19 win over the National Team. Martin “Tiger” Bech was among those killed when the driver of a pickup sped down Bourbon Street when it was packed with holiday revelers early on New Year’s Day. The older Bech played at Princeton, and his brother wore his No. 7 in his honor at the Senior Bowl.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 27 points, Jaden Bradley added 14 and Arizona outlasted rival Arizona State 81-72. The Wildcats knocked off No. 3 Iowa State 86-75 on Monday thanks to one of the most memorable shots of the season, Love’s tying heave from beyond halfcourt at the end of regulation. Love was on the mark again in Tempe, hitting 5 of 9 from 3 before being ejected with Arizona State’s B.J. Freeman with 30 seconds left. Love was kicked out for arguing after Freeman headbutted him under the basket. Freeman led the Sun Devils with 19 points and Adam Miller added 16.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Richie Saunders made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead BYU to an 81-75 victory over UCF for its fourth straight win. Mawot Mag added 18 points and matched a career-best with five assists for BYU (15-6, 6-4 Big 12). Trevin Knell chipped in with 15 points. Keba Keita scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points for UCF (13-8, 4-6). Moustapha Thiam scored 17 points, Darius Johnson added 16 and Jordan Ivy-Curry had 14.