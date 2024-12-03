All sections
WorldJanuary 31, 2025

Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell scored 23 points and had eight assists, and No. 11 Kansas State beat Iowa State 87-79 in overtime for its 14th straight home win. Jaelyn Glenn scored five points and Sundrell hit a 3-pointer during a 10-2 surge to open the extra period. The Wildcats outscored Iowa State 16-8 in overtime. Taryn Sides made four 3s and added 17 points for Kansas State (20-2, 8-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a 63-53 loss at Colorado that ended a 14-game win streak. Audi Crooks scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Iowa State (15-8, 6-4).

AP News, Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell scored 23 points and had eight assists, and No. 11 Kansas State beat Iowa State 87-79 in overtime for its 14th straight home win. Jaelyn Glenn scored five points and Sundrell hit a 3-pointer during a 10-2 surge to open the extra period. The Wildcats outscored Iowa State 16-8 in overtime. Taryn Sides made four 3s and added 17 points for Kansas State (20-2, 8-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a 63-53 loss at Colorado that ended a 14-game win streak. Audi Crooks scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Iowa State (15-8, 6-4).

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sixth-ranked Houston is riding a 13-game winning streak behind the stingiest defense in the nation. Houston has made a habit lately out of deflating opponents’ best scorers. The Cougars limited West Virginia to 49 points Wednesday and held Big 12 leading scorer Javon Small to eight points, nearly 12 less than his average. Earlier this month UCF’s Keyshawn Hall was held to six points against the Cougars one game after scoring a career-high 40. And Houston held BYU’s Richie Saunders to nine points after he scored a career-high 30 in his previous game. Houston is allowing 55.6 points per game, the lowest in the nation.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has filed an injunction saying the two seasons he played at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count against his college eligibility. Fourqurean completed his senior season at Wisconsin last fall. He filed a brief in support of his case Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. He brought his case to court after the NCAA denied him a waiver that would have given him an additional year of eligibility.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Hailee Steinfeld...
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's ...
WorldFeb. 7
A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial...
Related
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
WorldFeb. 7
Senate confirms Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead powerful White House budget office
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
WorldFeb. 6
The Latest: NFL Honors red carpet is underway
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
WorldFeb. 6
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs, officials say
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
WorldFeb. 6
US border czar blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
WorldFeb. 6
Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors' evidence in 9/11 attacks
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
WorldFeb. 6
Trump delievered on his promise to order a ban on transgender female athletes. What's next?
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
WorldFeb. 6
Trump's Gaza plan shocks the world but finds support in Israel
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy