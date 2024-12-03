MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell scored 23 points and had eight assists, and No. 11 Kansas State beat Iowa State 87-79 in overtime for its 14th straight home win. Jaelyn Glenn scored five points and Sundrell hit a 3-pointer during a 10-2 surge to open the extra period. The Wildcats outscored Iowa State 16-8 in overtime. Taryn Sides made four 3s and added 17 points for Kansas State (20-2, 8-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a 63-53 loss at Colorado that ended a 14-game win streak. Audi Crooks scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Iowa State (15-8, 6-4).

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sixth-ranked Houston is riding a 13-game winning streak behind the stingiest defense in the nation. Houston has made a habit lately out of deflating opponents’ best scorers. The Cougars limited West Virginia to 49 points Wednesday and held Big 12 leading scorer Javon Small to eight points, nearly 12 less than his average. Earlier this month UCF’s Keyshawn Hall was held to six points against the Cougars one game after scoring a career-high 40. And Houston held BYU’s Richie Saunders to nine points after he scored a career-high 30 in his previous game. Houston is allowing 55.6 points per game, the lowest in the nation.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has filed an injunction saying the two seasons he played at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count against his college eligibility. Fourqurean completed his senior season at Wisconsin last fall. He filed a brief in support of his case Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. He brought his case to court after the NCAA denied him a waiver that would have given him an additional year of eligibility.