IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark wasn’t back in her home arena to play a game. Still, the “butterflies,” the former Iowa guard said, were quite similar. Clark returned to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday to have her jersey number 22 retired in a ceremony after the Hawkeyes’ 76-67 win over No. 4 USC, one season after she completed her historic college career. The jersey retirement concluded Clark’s chapter with the Hawkeyes, where she became college basketball’s all-time leading scorer while leading Iowa to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA national championship game the last two seasons.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Will Riley scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and No. 18 Illinois rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Ohio State 87-79. Morez Johnson Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Kylan Boswell had 14 points, Tomislav Ivisic had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had 10 points for the Illini, who went on a 15-point run over a five-minute stretch late in the second half. Devin Royal scored 29 points for Ohio State, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Bruce Thornton had 22 points and John Mobley Jr. had 18 points.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lucy Olsen scored 28 points and Addison O’Grady had 13 as Iowa topped No. 4 USC 76-69 on Sunday, snapping the Trojans’ 15-game winning streak. The win came on a day when Iowa retired Caitlin Clark’s jersey number 22 in a postgame ceremony, and the Hawkeyes delivered a win to add to the honor. Iowa (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) opened the game with an 18-1 run, fought off a 17-1 response by the Trojans in the second quarter, then matched USC the rest of the way. JuJu Watkins led USC (19-2, 9-1) with 27 points. Kiki Iriafen had 13 points, and Kennedy Smith had 11.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo scored 15 points, Kiki Rice added 14 and No. 1 UCLA remained unbeaten with a 79-53 win over Minnesota. Londynn Jones added 13 points and Lauren Betts had 11 assists for the Bruins, who outscored the Golden Gophers 46-25 in the second half. Amaya Battle scored 21 points for Minnesota. Grace Grocholski added 12 points and eight rebounds. UCLA has won 13 straight home games dating to last season.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Senior guard Brice Williams scored 28 points as Nebraska defeated No. 16 Oregon 77-71 on Sunday night. Williams was 10 for 18 from the field and added seven rebounds and six assists as the Cornhuskers won their fourth game of the season over a Top 25 opponent. Juwan Gary added 23 points for the Cornhuskers while Rollie Worster scored 11. Jackson Shelstad scored 16 points to pace Oregon, which has lost three games in a row for the first time all season. Brandon Angel scored 15 points and TJ Bamba added 13 points and six rebounds for the Ducks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon had 19 points and five rebounds as No. 8 Ohio State held off Washington 66-56 in their first women’s basketball matchup as members of the Big Ten. Freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge added 13 points and five rebounds for the Buckeyes, who won their third straight. Chance Gray had 11 points for Ohio State, which improved to 11-0 at home this season. Hannah Stines led Washington with 17 points and Dalayah Daniels had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 20 points, Emma Shumate added 12 points on four 3-pointers and No. 16 Michigan State beat Northwestern 89-75. The Spartans (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) bounced back from a 63-59 defeat against Oregon, their first home loss of the season, and have won six of their last seven games. Taylor Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and led five in double-figure scoring for Northwestern (7-13, 0-9). The Wildcats shot 50% (29 of 58) from the floor but committed 18 turnovers. Michigan State shot 52.5% (31 of 59) and was 11-of-25 shooting from long range.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brenda Frese needed one win to reach 600 at Maryland. Instead Illinois achieved a milestone of its own. The Illini beat the Terrapins for the first time. They were 0-17 previously in the series. They delayed Frese’s big day with a 66-65 victory. It was a sour result for Maryland on a day it honored its seniors before the game. It was also quite a breakthrough for Illinois. Genesis Bryant scored 20 points, including two free throws with 6.3 seconds remaining that decided the game.