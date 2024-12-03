WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had a season high 24 points, Trey Kaufman-Renn made the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds left and No. 10 Purdue beat Indiana 81-76 on Friday night. Kaufman-Renn finished with 23 points as Purdue (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) erased a seven-point first half deficit to beat their biggest rival. Mackenzie Mgbako led Indiana (14-8, 5-6) with 25 points. Trey Galloway had 15 points and Oumar Ballo added 14 points and eight rebounds. The Hoosiers have lost three straight and six of seven. There were six lead changes in the final four minutes — the last coming when Kaufman-Renn made a 12-foot hook shot to give Purdue a 77-76 lead. The Boilermakers closed it out at the free throw line.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark is returning to the place where she became college basketball’s all-time leading scorer and led Iowa to appearances in the NCAA national championship game the last two seasons while winning the national player of the year award twice. On Sunday, the Hawkeyes will retire Clark's jersey number 22 in a ceremony after Iowa’s game against No. 4 USC.

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA has settled the lawsuit with the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia and other states over its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation for recruits. Notice that a settlement has been reached was filed Friday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, in Greeneville. The settlement will be finalized along with a request for a permanent injunction by March 17. This settles the antitrust lawsuit filed exactly a year ago by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia challenging the NCAA’s ban on the use of name, image and likeness compensation in the recruitment of college athletes. A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction last February keeping the NCAA from enforcing its NIL rules for recruits.

UNDATED (AP) — The deadline has come and gone for objections to be filed against the landmark $2.8 billion settlement of antitrust allegations against the NCAA and the five largest athletic conferences. At least 18 objections have come in, outlining concerns about roster limits, Title IX and what some see as an unfair salary cap. Among those who objected is Livvy Dunne, an LSU gymnast and influencer. Attorneys handling the case say they don't see any threats to deal being approved in time for the next academic year. A judge has set an April 7 hearing to consider final approval of the settlement.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Illinois flipped its roster after making a run to the Elite Eight last season and coach Brad Underwood knew there would be highs and lows navigating the season with the second-youngest roster in the Power Four. It took a while but the 18th-ranked Illini have hit a rough patch. Their 80-74 overtime loss at Nebraska on Thursday night was their fourth loss in six games. They had started the season 12-3. Illinois has been without center Tomislav Ivisic for three games because of illness and standout freshman Kasparas Jakucionis has missed two games with an injury.