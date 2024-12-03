LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. scored 21 points and UCLA led all the way in defeating No. 16 Oregon 78-52 for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. It was their fourth win over a ranked team this season, including a sweep of Oregon, a team the Bruins regularly dominated during the schools’ Pac-12 days. Dylan Andrews and Tyler Bilodeau added 15 points each for UCLA, which improved to 16-6 overall and 7-4 in Big Ten play. The Ducks were led by Nate Bittle with 13 points. They fell to 16-5 and 5-5.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams scored eight points in overtime and finished with 27 as Nebraska ended a six-game losing streak with an 80-74 win over No. 18 Illinois. The Huskers never trailed while knocking off a third ranked opponent in the same season for the first time since 2013-14. Illinois lost for the first time in 10 meetings with the Huskers and for the first time in four visits to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Connor Essegian scored 14 points off the bench and Juwan Gary added 13 for the Huskers. Kasparas Jakucionis led the Illini with 18 points.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 23 points, JuJu Watkins added 20 and fourth-ranked Southern California led the entire game to defeat Minnesota 82-69 and extend its winning streak to 15 games. Watkins, who leads the Big Ten in scoring at 24.6 points per game, missed her first 10 shots from the field and was 7 of 24 overall. The sophomore guard had only two points at halftime on a pair of free throws. She didn’t make her first shot until 16 seconds into the third quarter on a pullup jumper. Sophie Hart led Minnesota with 18 points and Mallory Heyer added 17.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has filed an injunction saying the two seasons he played at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count against his college eligibility. Fourqurean completed his senior season at Wisconsin last fall. He filed a brief in support of his case Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. He brought his case to court after the NCAA denied him a waiver that would have given him an additional year of eligibility.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Former Ball State coach Mike Neu has joined Illinois’ staff as a senior offensive assistant. Neu went 40-63 at Ball State from 2016-24. He was fired in November when Ball State had a 3-7 record with two games remaining in its season. His 2020 Ball State team won a Mid-American Conference title and beat San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl, the first bowl victory in school history. That team finished 23rd in The Associated Press Top 25. He previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for Tulane (2012-13) and the New Orleans Saints (2014-15).

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Freshman John Mobley Jr. had 19 points, Bruce Thornton scored 17 and Ohio State cruised to an 83-64 victory over Penn State at Rec Hall. Mobley hit three 3-pointers and added eight assists and six rebounds for the Buckeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten Conference), who have won three in a row following a three-game skid. Thornton buried 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Devin Royal totaled 15 points and eight rebounds for Ohio State. Micah Parrish scored 12. Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 21 to lead the Nittany Lions (13-9, 3-8), who have lost seven of their last eight games.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Peyton Scott scored 12 points, Phillipina Kyei had nine points, 10 rebounds and two late free throws, and Oregon beat No. 16 Michigan State 63-59 for the Spartans’ first home loss. Oregon led 35-23 at halftime and 55-40 after three quarter before Michigan State started the fourth on a 15-3 run, capped by Julia Ayrault’s basket with 4 minutes remaining. But the Spartans would not make another field goal until there were 1.3 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Ines Sotelo. Oregon also went cold down the stretch, with its only field goal of the fourth quarter coming on Deja Kelly’s jumper from the free-throw line with 5:36 left. Kyei went 1 of 6 from the free-throw line before sinking two with 13.9 seconds left for a 63-56 lead.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Outside shooting was a major problem last season for Maryland. The Terrapins shot an abysmal 29% from 3-point range on their way to a losing season. Improvement in that department is one reason why Maryland is in much better shape in 2024-25. Maryland has gone 12 of 24 from 3-point range in each of its last two games. That includes a 76-68 victory over No. 17 Wisconsin on Wednesday night that might push the Terps into the AP Top 25 next week.