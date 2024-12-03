IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Braden Smith had 31 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 25 as No. 7 Purdue beat Iowa 90-81. Josh Dix led the Hawkeyes with 27 points and Payton Sandfort had 23. The Boilermakers (18-5, 10-2 Big Ten) won their third consecutive game, pulling away from a 36-all halftime deadlock with a 17-5 run early in the second half. The Hawkeyes (13-9, 4-7) got within 80-77 with 2:42 left in the game but the Boilermakers held them off. Caleb Furst added 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Purdue.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Dailey Jr. scored the go-ahead basket over two defenders with 7 seconds left, lifting UCLA to a hard-fought 63-61 victory against No. 9 Michigan State. Skyy Clark scored 14 points and Tyler Bilodeau added 13 for the Bruins. They improved to 17-6 overall and 8-4 in the Big Ten with their sixth win in a row and fifth against a ranked team. Jaden Akins' potential game-winning 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim as time expired in front of Michigan State alum Magic Johnson. Akins scored 15 points for the Spartans, who fell to 18-4 and 9-2 after getting swept in Los Angeles.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and his basket with 2.6 seconds left helped Northwestern avoid disaster holding off USC for a 77-75 win. On the game-winner, Martinelli split a double team near the baseline and softly laid it in to give Northwestern the lead. Out of a timeout, USC put the ball in the hands of Clark Slajchert who took a few dribbles before a Wildcats defender knocked it out of bounds and time expired. Slajchert scored 24 points shooting 9 for 11.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Tonje had 15 points and No. 21 Wisconsin continued its home domination of Indiana by beating the slumping Hoosiers 76-64. Wisconsin has won its last 21 home games against Indiana, the Hoosiers’ longest road losing streak against any opponent. The Hoosiers’ last victory over the Badgers in Madison came on Jan. 25, 1998, in the inaugural season of the Kohl Center. Indiana has lost four straight overall. Max Klesmit scored 13 points for Wisconsin. Mackenzie Mgbako had 15 points for Indiana.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Indiana coach Mike Woodson questioned his team’s toughness after the Hoosiers dropped their fourth consecutive game, damaging their sagging postseason hopes. The Hoosiers fell behind 19-2 in the first 4½ minutes and never got the margin into single digits for the rest of a 76-64 loss at No. 21 Wisconsin. Woodson acknowledged after the game that the Hoosiers are running out of time in their bid to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament after coming up short last season. Woodson says: “We’re just not a tough team right now.”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean says he would earn “hundreds of thousands” of dollars in compensation if he receives an injunction enabling him to maintain his eligibility and play for the Badgers this fall. Fourqurean testified during a U.S. District Court hearing. Fourqueran has argued that the two seasons he played at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count against his college eligibility. Fourqurean is hoping to get a decision on his request before Friday’s deadline for opting out of consideration for the NFL draft.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Minnesota pulled away from Penn State at the end for a 69-61 win. Reserve D’Marco Dunn led Penn State with 18 points. Nick Kern Jr.'s two free throws with 9:04 remaining marked the Nittany Lions’ last lead at 46-44 because on Minnesota’s ensuing possession, Mike Mitchell made a 3-pointer for a one-point advantage.

UNDATED (AP) — Maryland enters February with momentum and an AP Top 25 ranking. The Terrapins cracked Monday's poll at No. 18 for the program's first appearance since February 2023. Maryland has won four straight and six of seven. They have games this week against Ohio State and Rutgers. That's part of an AP Top 25 schedule that includes No. 1 Auburn playing No. 6 Florida. There's also No. 2 Duke facing what could be its toughest Atlantic Coast Conference test with Saturday's trip to Clemson.