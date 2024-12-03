EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — John Tonje had 27 points and 17th-ranked Wisconsin beat Northwestern 75-69. Down by two, the Badgers went on a 14-3 run just after the halfway point of the second half to take the lead for good. Reserve Carter Gilmore scored seven points during the decisive run and finished with 15 and seven rebounds. The Wildcats were just 1 for 6 from the floor during the spurt. The Badgers had lost two of three after a seven-game winning streak. Jalen Leach had 23 points and seven assists for Northwestern, which found out Saturday second-leading scorer Brooks Barnhizer is out for the season with a foot injury.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Desmond Claude scored 19, Wesley Yates III had 15 and Southern California upset No. 7 Michigan State 70-64 on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Spartans 13-game winning streak. Chibuzo Agbo added 14 points for the Trojans, who led the entire game. It was their first win against a top 10 team since beating then fifth-ranked Arizona last March. Jeremy Fears Jr. had 12 points and Jaden Akins 11 for the Spartans. The 13-game run was tied for Michigan State’s longest win streak since 2018-19.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Danny Wolf scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Michigan won its second straight beating Rutgers 66-63. Reserve Jamichael Davis scored 20 points for Rutgers. Vladislav Goldin’s layup with 4:42 before halftime gave Michigan a 22-21 lead and the Wolverines led the rest of the way. Sam Walters and Will Tschetter each followed with 3-pointers and Roddy Gayle Jr. made a pair of foul shots to extend the lead to 30-21. Michigan led 32-25 at halftime.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 23 points, Great Osobor added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington held off a second-half rally to defeat Minnesota 71-68. Dawson Garcia, who scored 23 points after halftime, was the only player to make a basket for the Golden Gophers in one eight-minute stretch of the second half in which he scored 16 points. He made one free throw to tie the score at 64 with 2:44 remaining. Osobor tacked on three points for Washington, then Garcia scored in the paint to get Minnesota within 67-66 with 12 seconds left. Washington’s DJ Davis made two free throws with nine seconds left and Mekhi Mason made two more with five seconds left for a 71-66 lead. Garcia’s dunk with two seconds left finished the scoring.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska spring game likely won’t be held going forward because of coach Matt Rhule’s concern about other teams poaching his players. Rhule says it doesn't make sense to showcase players for other schools by holding a televised scrimmage in the spring. Rhule said a number of schools offered his players opportunities after their performances in the spring game. The spring game has a long tradition at Nebraska. Last year the event drew more than 60,000 and ranked fourth in the nation in attendance behind spring games at Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State.