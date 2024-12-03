Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had her South Carolina No. 22 jersey hung in the rafters at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday. The ceremony took place before No. 2 South Carolina beat Auburn. The latest honor for Wilson comes at the building where she became the program’s all-time leading scorer and a statue of her greets visitors. She helped South Carolina to its first national title in 2017. She also became the Gamecocks' first No. 1 WNBA draft pick, chosen by the Las Vegas Aces.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Georgia Amoore made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 to lead No. 12 Kentucky to a 95-86 victory over No. 13 Oklahoma. Amoore had two 3-pointers and scored 10 as the Wildcats (19-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 30-19 first-quarter lead. She made 15 of 22 shots from the floor - including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc — and 6 of 8 free throws while adding eight assists. Clara Strack finished with 19 points and six rebounds before fouling out for Kentucky, which has won three in a row. Dazia Lawrence hit three of the Wildcats’ 14 3-pointers and scored 14. Sophomore Sahara Williams scored a career-high 27 for the Sooners (16-6, 4-5) on 8-for-19 shooting.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Taylasia Cooper made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points before fouling out late and No. 18 Tennessee ended a three-game losing streak by holding on for a 76-71 victory over Missouri. Cooper picked up her fifth foul with 2:18 remaining and Tennessee leading 74-68. Teammate Zee Spearman was whistled for a technical foul for slamming the ball on the court after the call. Missouri’s Angelique Ngalakulondi missed both of her foul shots. Grace Slaughter made 1 of 2 for the technical and later scored off an inbound pass to get Missouri within 74-71 with 56 seconds left. Ngalakulondi missed a layup after a Tennessee turnover and Jewel Spear made two free throws with 16 seconds left to seal the victory.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to lead the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns to a 70-50 victory over Texas A&M Sunday to extend their winning streak to six games. The Longhorns (22-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) used a big run in the first quarter to take and 11-point lead and were up by 17 at halftime. A 7-2 run by Texas, with five points from Booker, extended its advantage to 45-25 about 7 ½ minutes left in the third and the Longhorns cruised to the victory.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Joyce Edwards scored 18 points while Chloe Kitts added 13 points and nine rebounds as No. 2 South Carolina won its 70th straight game at home, an 83-66 victory over Auburn on Sunday. The win came after the program retired the No. 22 jersey of 2017 national champion and three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson. Wilson is South Carolina’s all-time scoring leader and helped the team to the first of its three national titles. DeYona Gaston led Auburn with 31 points.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 22 points, Essence Cody had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 22 Alabama rolled past Georgia 72-57. Alabama led from start to finish and by 27 points at halftime before Georgia regrouped to outscore the Crimson Tide by 12 points in the second half. The Lady Bulldogs shot 33% in the first half but made 8 of 11 shots in one stretch of the third quarter and outscored Alabama 20-8 in the period. Still, the Crimson Tide led 57-42 heading to the fourth and their lead reached 21 points at 70-49 on Eris Lester’s layup with three minutes remaining.

NASHVILLE (AP) — Starr Jacobs shot 12 of 13 from the field to score a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Mississippi knocked off the No. 23 Vanderbilt women for the second time this season, 76-61. Ole Miss (15-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) beat the Commodores by 28 points, 87-59 on Jan. 9 in Oxford and has now won its last four meetings.

BATON ROGUE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points to lift No. 7 LSU to an 81-67 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday. Flau’Jae Johnson added 20 points, Aneesah Morrow added 18 points and 20 rebounds and Jersey Wolfenbarger had 12 points for the Tigers (23-1, 8-1 SEC). The Bulldogs (16-7, 3-6), who beat LSU a year ago in a regular season game in Starkville, were led by Eniya Russell, who had 13 points. Destiny McPhaul and Quanirah Montague had 10 points each.