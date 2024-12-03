Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams scored 37 points, including a 3-pointer to start a game-closing 6-0 run, and No. 7 LSU outlasted No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100. Flau’Jae Johnson added 25 points and Aneesah Morrow scored 21 for the Tigers, who led by 24 points late in the third quarter before allowing the Sooners to rally. LSU forward Sa’Myah Smith and Oklahoma forward Liz Scott were ejected after some shoving midway through the first quarter of the extremely physical game. Payton Verhulst led the Sooners with 26 points. Raegan Beers had 20.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored a Southeastern Conference freshman record 53 points, making 16 field goals and 16 free throws to help No. 23 Vanderbilt beat Florida 99-86. Blakes fell one short of the NCAA Division I freshman record held by Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne, who scored 54 in a loss to James Madison as a redshirt freshman in 2010. The previous high by a true freshman was 51 points by Southern California’s JuJu Watkins last season. Blakes scored 33 in a win over then-No. 19 Alabama last time out and her previous season high was 36. She became the only player in Division I — men’s or women’s — to score at least 50 points in a game this season.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter, Clara Strack had a double-double and No. 12 Kentucky beat No. 22 Alabama 65-56. Amoore shot 6 of 16 from the floor and made two from distance to go with nine assists. Strack finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 10th double-double for Kentucky (18-2, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won 11 of its last 12 games. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead Alabama (17-5, 4-4). The Crimson Tide have lost three of their last four games.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU forward Sa’Myah Smith and Oklahoma forward Liz Scott were both ejected after some shoving midway through the first quarter of the seventh-ranked Tigers’ 107-100 win over the 13th-ranked Sooners. Oklahoma center Beatrice Culliton was battling for position in the paint with Smith when the two got tangled up. Culliton elevated her arm to create some separation and Smith retaliated by pushing her to the ground. Scott, who was also in the paint area, responded by shoving Smith. Smith was corralled by Joe Schwartz, LSU’s assistant of basketball operations. Coach Kim Mulkey says it hurt the team not to have Smith available the rest of the way.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Todd Golden is ready to move on, with any potential legal response to come after the season. That might not happen until April for the fifth-ranked Gators. In the meantime, Florida is embarking on a daunting, two-week stretch that includes three road games against top-15 teams. It begins at No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday — and with Golden seemingly absolved from sexual misconduct accusations he acknowledged were challenging. The university cleared Golden following a four-month investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking. The school said no evidence was found and ended its investigation. Golden says he's “happy to put it behind us.”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has filed an injunction saying the two seasons he played at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count against his college eligibility. Fourqurean completed his senior season at Wisconsin last fall. He filed a brief in support of his case Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. He brought his case to court after the NCAA denied him a waiver that would have given him an additional year of eligibility.